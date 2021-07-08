Sometimes "boots on the ground" are better than using complicated apps and machinery

The legalization of marijuana has definitely paved the way for more and more instruments and methods of consumption to be found. A lot of people are now using marijuana as a way to help themselves deal with their mental health issues, sleep issues, and even just for recreational purposes. Bongs are viewed as extremely iconic, especially to those who are regular users of marijuana as they have been around for a long time. Conversely, dab rigs are relatively new and there are a lot of people who are saying that they’re just a better version of a bong. Either way, they both benefit from easy availability at head shops all over, including Molino Glass, a well-known brand in the cannabis industry. The truth of the matter is that they work in various ways and have different benefits. If you are new to the marijuana world you might not know the difference between these two instruments, so here is what you will need to know in order for you to make an informed decision.