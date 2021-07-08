Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

How to define DNS in Docker containers

By Jack Wallen
TechRepublic
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Wallen shows you how to configure specific DNS servers for your Docker container deployments. When you deploy a container on your network, if it cannot find a DNS server defined in /etc/resolv.conf, by default it will take on the DNS configured for the host machine. That may be fine and dandy for certain situations. But what if (maybe for security reasons), you do not want your containers using the same DNS as your hosts. Say, for example, your host servers use a specific DNS server to prevent users from visiting particular sites. Or maybe you have different DNS configurations for VPNs.

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dns#Docker Containers#Techrepublic Premium#Docker Compose#Ubuntudns#1 1 1 1#Shell#Rabbitmq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaregamingideology.com

Microsoft warns ALL Windows 10 users: you need to follow these steps now

Windows 10 users are very alert to a dangerous new flaw lurking in the popular desktop operating system. Called SeriousSAM, attackers can gain administrative privileges on vulnerable systems, allowing them to install malware, applications, delete files, and much more. SeriousSAM is a so-called “zero-day vulnerability”, which means that attackers already know how to exploit the flaw. That means Microsoft is in a race against the hackers – to fix the problem before too many people fall victim to hackers abusing the problem.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

How to Create a Docker Image of a .NET Web API

One of the main advantages of Docker is that it allows you to run software projects without the need to set up complex development environments. This guide will show you how to create a Docker image of a .NET 5 Web API. You can then use the image to run the backend code from any PC that has Docker installed and interact with the API from your front-end web project or a mobile app.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

What is Docker’s BuildKit and Why Does It Matter?

Docker BuildKit is an opt-in image building engine which offers substantial improvements over the traditional process. BuildKit creates images layers in parallel, accelerating the overall build process. What is BuildKit?. BuildKit was developed as part of the Moby project, a Docker effort to “assemble specialized container systems without reinventing the...
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Self-Host a Collaborative Cloud with Nextcloud and Docker

Nextcloud is an open-source file-sharing and collaboration platform to rival services like Google Workplace and Microsoft 365. Nextcloud lets you self-host your own collaborative cloud, so you don’t need to shackle yourself to a public provider. A regular Nextcloud installation can be time-consuming to set up. Nextcloud is built on...
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Use Service Profiles to Simplify Stacks in Docker Compose

Docker Compose now supports profiles for selective use of services. Services in your docker-compose.yml can be linked to one or more named profiles. Passing a profile name to docker-compose up will start just the services in that profile, letting you create variants of your stack for specific environments and configurations.
ComputersTechRadar

What is a DNS leak? Where to find them, how to fix and more explained

If you're interested in staying safe online than you've probably heard that DNS leaks are a real security risk. But what are they, exactly, and how can you protect yourself?. Every time you access a new website your system sends a DNS (Domain Name System) request to find the site's server. These requests aren't encrypted, which means your ISP, Wi-Fi hotspot owners, even snoopers hanging around your favorite coffeeshop might be able to log your browsing history.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to deploy an Elasticsearch cluster on Ubuntu Server 20.04

Having the right tools to visualize your company data is key to success in the modern world of business. Jack Wallen shows you how to deploy an Elasticsearch cluster to serve as your foundation. Elasticsearch is a very powerful search and analysis engine that can scale extremely well. With this...
Computersarxiv.org

Large Scale Measurement on the Adoption of Encrypted DNS

Several encryption proposals for DNS have been presented since 2016, but their adoption was not comprehensively studied yet. This research measured the current adoption of DoH (DNS over HTTPS), DoT (DNS over TLS), and DoQ (DNS over QUIC) for five months at the beginning of 2021 by three different organizations with global coverage. By comparing the total values, amount of requests per user, and the seasonality of the traffic, it was possible to obtain the current adoption trends. Moreover, we actively scanned the Internet for still-unknown working DoH servers and we compared them with a novel curated list of well-known DoH servers. We conclude that despite growing in 2020, during the first five months of 2021 there was statistically significant evidence that the average amount of Internet traffic for DoH, DoT and DoQ remained stationary. However, we found that the amount of, still unknown and ready to use, DoH servers grew 4 times. These measurements suggest that even though the amount of encrypted DNS is currently not growing, there may probably be more connections soon to those unknown DoH servers for benign and malicious purposes.
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Secure Sensitive Data With Docker Compose Secrets

Safe secret management is an important aspect of container security. If you’re injecting passwords and API keys as environment variables, you risk unintentional information exposure. Shell variables are often logged, passed down to child processes, or leaked to error reporting services without your knowledge. Injecting values as dedicated secrets mitigates...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Dockerize an Existing Sinatra Application

A Dockerized application boosts development speed by minimizing tasks like environment management, which saves time and effort. From this post, you’ll learn how to Dockerize an existing Sinatra application. Setup. First, we need need to install Docker and download a git repository from GitHub. For this setup, I’m using macOS.
Computersnetapp.com

dns check produces 2 different experiences, but same DNS servers

IHAC running ONTAP 9.6p3. They're complaining of CIFS performance, and managing the SVM (adding domain users into local groups, etc) timeout, and users have problems accessing shares. I verified that the time is in sync with the DCs, and the SVM can ping the domain name. When I performed a...
Softwarevmware.com

VMware has issued an advisory stating that a vSAN plugin (enabled by default in vCenter) allows remo

Can anyone confirm if the vulnerability VMware has issued an advisory stating that a vSAN plugin (enabled by default in vCenter) allows remote code execution to any attacker hitting port 443. As mentioned in this ZDNet article, the severity level of this vulnerability is considered critical, and VMWare has strongly urged any users withvCenter servers on versions 6.5, 6.7, or 7.0 to update immediately or, at the very least, todisable any vCenter Server Plugins.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Development environment: Qt Creator 5.0 builds applications in the Docker container

Two months after the last 4.x version, the first beta of Qt Creator 5.0 has now been released. The release of the development environment, which is primarily tailored to C ++ development, brings with it the connection to Docker and the interaction with Clangd as a backend for C / C ++, two innovations that are initially identified as experimental.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Use Docker with Python in Just 10 Minutes

Sometimes you just want to dip your toe into a potentially deep and complex subject. Maybe you only have 10 minutes to spare and you want to get something up and running quickly. In just 10 minutes, you will be able to say: ‘Oh yes, I’ve used Docker with Python’.
Softwarevmware.com

Horizon Connection Server 21xx as a VM on Hyper-V

I was thrown a curve ball when a customer asked if they can run the Horizon Connection Servers on Windows 2019 VMs on Hyper-V! People still run Hyper-v? lol We'll have a vSphere 7.x Cluster for the Horizon Agents. I did some digging and can't see anything that tells me...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Oracle VM VirtualBox SDK 6.1.24 Build 145767

Oracle VM VirtualBox SDK is a valuable tool for all the developers who want to create programs that interact with the VirtualBox application. The package includes the same API that powers VirtualBox which ensures maximum compatibility. The VirtualBox platform allows users to run multiple operating systems on the same computer...
Softwarevmware.com

VMware Workstation 16 running on Linux Mint Cinnamon - SLOW

I have a Dell XPS 15 9550 laptop that has been upgraded to 32GB RAM, has a 2TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe drive, running Linux Mint Cinnamon 20.2 and I have been struggling with VMware Workstation 16 on this system for months and months now. I have numerous VM's installed on...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The Complete Guide to Docker Volumes

Docker uses the following types of volumes and bind mounts to persist data. For this setup, I’m using macOS. For this post, we will run a MySQL server and execute some commands. By default, MySQL will store its data files inside /var/lib/mysql directory in the container, and Docker volumes will help us to persist that data.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Build custom Teams apps with the new Teams Developer Portal

Microsoft aims to make it easier to build custom Teams apps, helping your team enjoy easier and more specialized collaboration. With more and more of us working remotely, tools like Zoom, Slack and Microsoft's Teams have become critical pieces of business infrastructure. Understandably, most of the focus has been on their video conferencing and online meeting tools, but tools like Teams are also designed to support new forms of work, integrating with process automation tools to offer a new endpoint for your workflow. By hosting all the little tasks that get in the way of your actual work, they're intended to help you keep productive and avoid distractions.
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to activate TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot in Windows 10

Running your Windows 10 PC with TPM and Secure Boot active is a prerequisite for Windows 11. You can activate the security protocols now with a few settings changes. While the most obvious changes coming with the release of Microsoft Windows 11 involve new graphics and an updated user interface, the more important changes and the driving force behind Microsoft's strategy, involve operating system security. Malware, particularly ransomware and the associated criminal activity, are a scourge to computer users everywhere and it must be stopped. Windows 11 will attempt to turn the tide with new hardware and virtualization-based security features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy