Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB extends Trevor Bauer's administrative leave amid investigation into assault allegations

By Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was recently placed on seven-day administrative leave by MLB while the league investigates recent allegations of sexual assault against him. Now, that administrative period will be extended by one week, the Major League Baseball Players Association announced on Thursday:. The extension allows MLB more...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The Players Association#Administrative Leave#Mlb Communications#Mlb Pr#Police Department#Athletic#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Max Scherzer, ranked

With the MLB Trade Deadline looming, many teams across MLB are about to find out if they will buy, sell, or stay as is on July 31. Many names have been rumored to potentially become available and perhaps none bigger than Max Scherzer. Scherzer is 37-years-old and in the last...
MLBParadise Post

Reliever cut by SF Giants lands with Dodgers on waiver wire

After being designated for assignment by the Giants last week, right-handed pitcher Jimmie Sherfy will have a chance to make the organization regret its decision. Sherfy was claimed on waivers by the Dodgers Tuesday and could be featured out of the bullpen when they match up with the Giants for seven games between the All-Star break and the trade deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Rumors: Team has Stiff Competition for Cole Hamels

The Phillies are one of 20 teams who attended Cole Hamels’ showcase. The Philadelphia Phillies might have the homegrown advantage in the Cole Hamels competition, but will they emerge victorious?. On Friday, Hamels hosted a showcase in Texas that was attended by twenty teams. He threw two bullpen sessions, each...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Trevor Bauer’s Camp Make Statement After MLB Extends Pitcher’s Leave

Watch Tom Brady Hit Incredible 390-Yard Drive Off Tee In 'The Match'. Major League Baseball has extended Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave another seven days as the investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher continue. Bauer’s camp on Thursday released a statement in response. “We continue to...
MLBtheScore

Report: Dodgers pressing to acquire starting pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the hunt to add a starting pitcher before the July 30 trade deadline, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Los Angeles, which occupies the top wild-card spot in the National League, is in a precarious situation with its starting rotation. Trevor Bauer hasn't...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Expects To Return In August

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season with one of the deepest starting rotations in baseball, but the group has been plagued of late due to injuries and other factors. Dustin May was lost to season-ending Tommy John surgery, Trevor Bauer currently is on administrative leave amid sexual assault...
MLBlineups.com

MLB All-Star Break Pitching Waiver Wire: Is Logan Gilbert A Must Add?

We all remember the general hype around Logan Gilbert when we first heard he was being called up. Well, his major league debut didn’t get off to the best start and the fantasy community settled down a tad. I’m here to tell you that we should probably be getting excited again. He’s made 10 starts now and is 3-2 with a 3.51 ERA, 0.966 WHIP, 53 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 48.2 innings pitched. He’s only gotten better so far, as well. In his first three starts, he allowed four earned runs, three earned runs, and two earned runs across four innings, 2.2 innings, and four innings respectively. Not great. Since then? He’s 3-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 42-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 38 innings pitched. He should pitch this weekend against the Angels, followed up with a mixture of matchups that will likely include Oakland, Texas a couple of times, and either the Yankees or the Rays. At this point, he’s been good enough to roster regardless of his matchups.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Progressing Through Throwing Program

Clayton Kershaw played catch Wednesday for a third day in a row and is steadily making progress with a throwing program as he works toward returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation. “I think he got out to 90 (feet) and then it’ll probably be the 120 [Thursday],” manager...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.

Comments / 1

Community Policy