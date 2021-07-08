Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Arithmetic and Assignment Operators Explained in Java

By Jerome Davidson
makeuseof.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArithmetic operators allow you to perform algebraic arithmetic in programming. That is, they enable you to add, subtract, divide and multiply numbers. This article will also cover assignment operators. These enable you to give (assign) a certain value to a variable. This tutorial is not just for Java programmers. Many...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Java#Arithmetic##Postfix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Software
News Break
Python
Related
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Monitor Network Connections on Linux With ss

Linux utilities are a lifesaver for server administrators when it comes to troubleshooting and fixing network issues. Before, administrators used the netstat command to view network statistics and other socket-related information on Linux. But this command has now been deprecated for a better tool. The ss command replaced netstat as...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

An Empirical Study of Data Constraint Implementations in Java

Software systems are designed according to guidelines and constraints defined by business rules. Some of these constraints define the allowable or required values for data handled by the systems. These data constraints usually originate from the problem domain (e.g., regulations), and developers must write code that enforces them. Understanding how data constraints are implemented is essential for testing, debugging, and software change. Unfortunately, there are no widely-accepted guidelines or best practices on how to implement data constraints.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

On the Nature of Code Cloning in Open-Source Java Projects

Code cloning plays a very important role in open-source software engineering. The presence of clones within a project may indicate a need for refactoring, and clones between projects are even more interesting, since code migration takes place and violations are possible. But how is code being copied? How prevalent is the process and on what level does it happen?
Sciencearxiv.org

Assigning Topics to Documents by Successive Projections

Topic models provide a useful tool to organize and understand the structure of large corpora of text documents, in particular, to discover hidden thematic structure. Clustering documents from big unstructured corpora into topics is an important task in various areas, such as image analysis, e-commerce, social networks, population genetics. A common approach to topic modeling is to associate each topic with a probability distribution on the dictionary of words and to consider each document as a mixture of topics. Since the number of topics is typically substantially smaller than the size of the corpus and of the dictionary, the methods of topic modeling can lead to a dramatic dimension reduction. In this paper, we study the problem of estimating topics distribution for each document in the given corpus, that is, we focus on the clustering aspect of the problem. We introduce an algorithm that we call Successive Projection Overlapping Clustering (SPOC) inspired by the Successive Projection Algorithm for separable matrix factorization. This algorithm is simple to implement and computationally fast. We establish theoretical guarantees on the performance of the SPOC algorithm, in particular, near matching minimax upper and lower bounds on its estimation risk. We also propose a new method that estimates the number of topics. We complement our theoretical results with a numerical study on synthetic and semi-synthetic data to analyze the performance of this new algorithm in practice. One of the conclusions is that the error of the algorithm grows at most logarithmically with the size of the dictionary, in contrast to what one observes for Latent Dirichlet Allocation.
SoftwareSDTimes.com

Roadmap released for Java in Visual Studio Code up through December 2021

Microsoft is providing insights into what it has planned for Java in Visual Studio Code through the end of 2021. One area of focus will be on improving the fundamental development experience, which includes investing in better code completion and navigation, package import, compiling, debugging, and testing. The company is also planning to improve how Visual Studio Code handles projects of large scale and complicated structures.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

How to Create Methods in Java

Methods are the behavior of objects in object-oriented programming. They define what actions you can take on a given object. Methods are similar to functions in structured programming. The difference (which is their advantage) is that methods allow for code reuse & program modularity. In Java, you can either have...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

Could not create the Java virtual machine [Fixed]

Many users describe encountering the same Could not create the Java virtual machine error when launching an application. Try setting up a new system variable for Java, to see if it makes any difference. You should also run the software as an administrator as the lack of rights can trigger...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Java Build Changes the World

Mojang has released the Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Java Build for Java Edition users, letting PC players get a first look at the upcoming world generation changes coming in Caves & Cliffs: Part 2. Minecraft has already released the first half of its "Caves & Cliffs Update." This update does the...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Import Data From Microsoft Word Forms to an Excel Spreadsheet

Using forms in Microsoft Word to gather information is pretty simple and convenient. The major challenge lies in transferring the collected data to your Excel spreadsheet. It can be overwhelming to manually enter all the data you have collected. Fortunately, there are several ways to automatically fill in data from your Microsoft Word forms into your Excel spreadsheet.
SoftwareNeowin

Here are the improvements Microsoft is planning for Visual Studio Code for Java developers

Coding in Java is supported in Visual Studio Code through an Extension Pack, which is a collection of extensions recommended by Microsoft, featuring a debugger, a test runner, IntelliCode, and more. The company continually updates its integrated development environment (IDE) to enhance support for the programming language. Now, it has revealed its development roadmap for the rest of the year.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Install and Configure Git on Linux

Git is the most popular version control system of choice for many software developers. Linus Torvalds developed Git during the development of the Linux kernel back in 2005. And since then, developers widely use this version control system to collaborate with other members on their projects. If you're learning software...
Softwareslashdot.org

Developers Finally Moving Away from Java 8 to Java 11

This is a good example of Version number creep. Why does Java need "a version number" , can't they make a Java "just work" ?. Clearly not. I remember this with 1.1 when people were still on 1.0.2 and it was like ... why is stuff breaking?. This is what...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

4 Ways to Mount ISO Images on Your Mac

ISO images are an efficient way to store a physical CD or DVD's contents in digital form. This saves the cost of shipping and manufacturing physical discs. If you have an Apple computer running macOS, you might wonder how to mount ISO images on your Mac. There are four ways...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Edit and Crop Images in Microsoft OneNote

One of the coolest features of Microsoft OneNote is that you can add pictures to your notes. If you are using OneNote for the first time, resizing these images can be a challenge. In this article, we'll provide you some tips on how to crop images in Microsoft OneNote. Inserting...
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

Polymorphism in Java: How to Overload or Override Methods

Method overloading and overriding are the two ways in which Java demonstrates polymorphism. Polymorphism comes from a combination of two Greek words: "poly" meaning many and "morph" meaning form. Therefore, polymorphism enables methods to take on many forms. Follow this guide to learn how to overload or override methods in...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Create a Temporary View in Excel for Collaboration

Do you sometimes share spreadsheets with colleagues and work on them simultaneously? During collaborations, the temporary view feature in Microsoft Excel can help prevent confusion. Collaborating in Microsoft Office is the easiest and most convenient way to share documents, but it can also be distracting. The constant changes can be...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Customize Pop!_OS 21.04 With GNOME Tweaks

A couple of months after the release of Ubuntu 21.04 earlier this year, System72 has finally unveiled the much-awaited Pop!_OS 21.04. One of the key changes in this release is the new COSMIC desktop or Computer Operating System Main Interface Components that Pop!_OS ships with. While you may like the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy