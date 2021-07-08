Julio Urias gives Dodgers much-needed seven-inning start to beat Marlins

HOW THEY GOT HERE: On April 5 in Oakland, the Dodgers beat the A’s, 10-3, with a lineup that included Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy. That was the fifth game of the season and the Dodgers haven’t had that group together in the same lineup for a single game since. The starting rotation that was eight deep in spring training has been depleted with Dustin May lost for the season (Tommy John surgery), Clayton Kershaw on the injured list and Trevor Bauer out indefinitely while MLB investigates sexual assault allegations against him. Despite all of that, the Dodgers reached the All-Star break 21 games over .500 (56-35) with the second-best record in baseball. How did they get here? The San Francisco Giants have exceeded all expectations, that’s how. Without that, the Dodgers would be leading the division with the best record in baseball – exactly as everyone predicted.