Julio Urias gives Dodgers much-needed seven-inning start to beat Marlins
MIAMI — Julio Urias put the meat in the Dodgers’ bullpen sandwich. With a bullpen game behind them Wednesday and another one planned for Friday, the Dodgers got a throwback Thursday performance to the days when actual starting pitchers roamed the land. One of the last three starters the Dodgers have in their depleted rotation, Urias went seven innings as the Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins, 6-1, reversing a three-game slide at Loan Depot Park that included walk-off defeats each of the previous two nights.www.sgvtribune.com
