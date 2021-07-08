If I was making Con Air 2 I would ask Alvarado if he was interested.

The algorithm of the popular social media app makes scrolling through content even more addicting as users continue engaging with videos they find funny or enjoyable. Although I’m a staunch member of Gen Z, I’ve fallen characteristically behind in adapting to new technologies and social media. The rapid growth and popularity of different platforms seem to result in more long-term consequences than we’re able to ascertain from the beginning. Therefore, I’ve allowed everybody else to experience them first, report back and then decide for myself whether to sign up. And this sequence of events was particularly applicable to what is now the second most popular social media app among Gen Z: TikTok.