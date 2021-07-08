Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Tuition Waiver? Yes Please.

occc.edu
 14 days ago

Hey, recent high school grads! We’ll waive 3 credit hours of college tuition when you enroll in at least 6 credit hours at OCCC this fall. College is supposed to help you prepare for life, but enormous student debt makes building that life really hard. Other colleges and universities continue to raise the costs of tuition year after year. We want classes at OCCC to be affordable and accessible. To ensure that, Oklahoma City Community College hasn’t raised tuition in years.

www.occc.edu

#College Tuition#Yes Please#Credit Hours#Student Debt#Occc
