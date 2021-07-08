Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

CTScreen: A 3D-Engineered Cardiac Tissue System for Automated Perfusion, Stimulation and Contractility Measurement, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how cardiac twitch force can be measured using Novoheart’s elastomer bioreactors in the CTScreen system, and which parameters can be extracted to assess cardiac contractility, relaxation, and arrhythmogenicity. They will offer insight into building an automated experimental testing protocol that utilizes the features of the system. The presentation will also include what the experimental data collected using the CTScreen system looks like, and how it is processed with the software. Data collected on the system can be leveraged for preclinical tox and efficacy screening in the context of human rather than animal tissues for improved accuracy, IND and clinical designs.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perfusion#Webinars#Stimulation#Ctscreen#Ind#Prweb#Biomimetic#Join Novoheart#Cso#Co Founder#Biomedical Engineering#Honeycomb Worldwide Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
MarketsTimes Union

Wearable Bolus Injectors: Balancing Stakeholder Needs and Overcoming Barriers to Entry, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Until now, biologics and immuno-oncology drugs have tended to fall into two very different delivery modalities; 1 to 2 mL self-administered injection using devices such as autoinjectors and 10 mL+ infusion delivery typically administered by healthcare professionals in a hospital or outpatient setting. More and more, pharmaceutical companies are formulating (or re-formulating) drugs that fall into the gap between these modalities in the drive to move the delivery of higher-volume biologics away from the clinic and towards a home-based, self-administered environment.
ScienceStamford Advocate

Using NGS to Improve Investigations of Historical and Contemporary Human Remains, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Historical forensic investigations, or the identification of historical remains, involve some of the most challenging conditions. Records are inconsistent, incomplete or missing, making accurate reconstruction of a story difficult. The poor condition of associated skeletal remains can restrict the types of analyses that can be done, or evidence may be in such limited quantities that strategic decisions must be made on which types of analyses will be most informative and which will be excluded.
IndustryRegister Citizen

All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.
HealthStamford Advocate

Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In the immuno-oncology space, the regulation of the immune system is paramount in the development of a successful therapeutic. This webinar will showcase assays to evaluate cellular pathways of immune cells, T-cells, and macrophages while highlighting functional and immunogenicity assays developed in support of current and emerging therapeutics. The speakers will outline how in vitro methods mimic the tumor environment to measure therapeutic functionality.
Engineeringaithority.com

Researchers at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology Adopt Deep Learning For Multi-Object Tracking

Their Novel Framework Achieves State-of-the-Art Performance Without Sacrificing Efficiency in Public Surveillance Tasks. Computer vision has progressed much over the past decade and made its way into all sorts of relevant applications, both in academia and in our daily lives. There are, however, some tasks in this field that are still extremely difficult for computers to perform with acceptable accuracy and speed. One example is object tracking, which involves recognizing persistent objects in video footage and tracking their movements. While computers can simultaneously track more objects than humans, they usually fail to discriminate the appearance of different objects. This, in turn, can lead to the algorithm to mix up objects in a scene and ultimately produce incorrect tracking results.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers elucidate the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images

An international collaboration elucidates the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images. The findings have been published in Nature Communications. Imagine meeting a friend on the street, and imagine that with every step they take, your visual system has to process their image from scratch in order to recognize them. Now imagine if the same thing were to happen for every object and creature that moves around us. We would live in a constant state of uncertainty and inconsistency. Luckily, that is not the case.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Dynamic loading of human engineered heart tissue enhances contractile function and drives a desmosome-linked disease phenotype

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Although several engineered heart tissue (EHT) systems have been developed, most are not able to incorporate physiologic loads and cannot model resultant changes in heart structure. Here, Bliley and colleagues developed and tested a dynamic EHT platform that models both preload and afterload to recapitulate the effects of hemodynamic loading on heart muscle. Dynamic loading of EHT derived from a patient with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy revealed reduced desmosome numbers, decreased contractile force, and impaired contractile shortening, resulting in decreased contractile work and power, unlike standard EHT approaches. Dynamic loading of EHTs could recapitulate disease phenotypes, suggesting that this platform may be useful in studying other heart diseases.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

New Research on Interventions R01 Funding Announcement and Upcoming Webinar

NIGMS has reissued its funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for Research on Interventions that Promote the Careers of Individuals in the Biomedical Research Enterprise (R01) (PAR-21-269). In line with a key mission area of the Institute—ensuring the vitality and continued productivity of the research enterprise—the FOA encourages studies on interventions aimed to enhance research-oriented individuals’ interest, motivation, persistence, and preparedness for careers in the biomedical research workforce. Potential intervention focus areas include, but are not limited to, networking and mentoring, institutional climate, harassment, and structural racism and discrimination.
San Carlos, CAPosted by
TheStreet

BioCardia Announces Japanese Patent On Imaging System For Targeting Cardiac Therapies

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases today announces that the Japan Patent Office has granted Patent No: 6887216 titled, "Target Site Selection, Entry, and Update With Automatic Remote Image Annotation" with a patent term that will expire on January 8, 2034.
Sciencearxiv.org

Methodology development and validation of integrating sphere measurement of small size tissue specimens

Optical imaging modalities are non-ionizing methods with significant potential for non-invasive, portable, and cost-effective medical diagnostics and treatments. The design of critical parameters of an optical imaging system depends on a thorough understanding of optical properties of the biological tissue within the purposed application. Integrating sphere technique combined with inverse adding doubling algorithm has been widely used for determination of biological tissue ex vivo. It has been studied for tissues typically with a large sample size and over a spectral range of 400 nm to 1100 nm. The aim of this study is to develop a methodology for calculating optical absorption and reduced scattering of small size biological tissues from reflectance and transmittance measurements at a wide spectral range of 400 to 1800 nm. We developed a small sample adaptor kit to allow integrating sphere measurements of samples with small sizes using a commercial device. We proposed a two-tier IAD algorithm to mitigate the profound cross-talk effect in reduced scattering using IAD. We evaluated the two-tier IAD with both simulated data by Monte Carlo Simulation and data obtained from phantom experiments. We also investigated the accuracy the proposed work flow of using small sample kit and condensed incident light beam. We found that the small sample measurements despite with condense beam size led to overestimated absorption coefficient across the whole wavelength range while the spectrum shape well preserved. Our proposed method of a two-tier IAD and small sample kit could be a useful and reliable tool to characterise optical properties of biological tissue ex vivo particularly when only small size samples are available.
ChemistryPhys.org

Developing a tool for streamlined molecular weight analysis

New world-first Griffith University-led research has streamlined the process of identifying the structure and molecular weight of compounds, which could have positive implications for scientists working in the fields of drug discovery, pollution analysis, food security and more. Published in Royal Society of Chemistry's flagship journal Chemical Science, the team...
Sciencepcrm.org

Rapid 3D Bioprinting of Human Tissues for Drug Screening and Tissue Modeling

Study in a Sentence: Researchers at University of California San Diego integrated a 3D bioprinting platform with large-scale experimental capabilities to enable the rapid generation of in vitro 3D human tissue models with up to 96 samples per batch. Healthy for Humans: Advances in 3D bioprinting allow for human tissue...
Diseases & Treatmentsarxiv.org

Machine Learning Approaches to Automated Flow Cytometry Diagnosis of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Akum S. Kang, Loveleen C. Kang, Stephen M. Mastorides, Philip R. Foulis, Lauren A. DeLand, Robert P. Seifert, Andrew Borkowski. Flow cytometry is a technique that measures multiple fluorescence and light scatter-associated parameters from individual cells as they flow a single file through an excitation light source. These cells are labeled with antibodies to detect various antigens and the fluorescence signals reflect antigen expression. Interpretation of the multiparameter flow cytometry data is laborious, time-consuming, and expensive. It involves manual interpretation of cell distribution and pattern recognition on two-dimensional plots by highly trained medical technologists and pathologists. Using various machine learning algorithms, we attempted to develop an automated analysis for clinical flow cytometry cases that would automatically classify normal and chronic lymphocytic leukemia cases. We achieved the best success with the Gradient Boosting. The XGBoost classifier achieved a specificity of 1.00 and a sensitivity of 0.67, a negative predictive value of 0.75, a positive predictive value of 1.00, and an overall accuracy of 0.83 in prospectively classifying cases with malignancies.
Computersaithority.com

NuProbe And Microsoft Researchers Invent A Deep Learning Model For Predicting NGS Sequencing Depth

NuProbe Global, a genomics and molecular diagnostics company specialized in ultrasensitive sequencing assays, announced research presenting a deep learning model (DLM) for predicting NGS sequencing depth from DNA probe sequences. The findings, published in Nature Communications, are the latest research leveraging machine learning to improving the efficiency and accuracy of genomics. The study was co-authored by researchers from NuProbe USA, Rice University, and Microsoft Research UK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy