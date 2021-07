If you are wondering how to delete, remove and uninstall apps on your Mac you will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to completely remove applications from your iMac, MacBook or Mac mini computers, and it’s even easier than doing the same thing on Microsoft’s Windows. Before we start and as you problem already will be aware when you uninstall an app from your Mac it will be removed permanently once you have emptied the trash Bin on your Mac. Once the application has been successfully uninstalled you may not be able to open documents that you created with this application due to specific file endings being associated with the program.