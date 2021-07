Surveillance video was just released by the Victoria Sheriff's Department about a hit and run that occurred in Downtown Victoria on Sunday morning. On Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, at 0618 am, a 2013-2015 Blue Chevrolet Malibu left the parking lot of a local business by jumping the curb on Forrest St. at Glass St. The vehicle then traveled east on Forrest Street next to the Victoria County Courthouse. The blue Malibu is seen on the County security video as it strikes a Victoria County admin car parked in the street. The blue Malibu backs up twice and strikes the County vehicle two more times before backing and driving off. SEE THE VIDEO BY CLICKING HERE.