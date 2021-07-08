Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Using NGS to Improve Investigations of Historical and Contemporary Human Remains, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Historical forensic investigations, or the identification of historical remains, involve some of the most challenging conditions. Records are inconsistent, incomplete or missing, making accurate reconstruction of a story difficult. The poor condition of associated skeletal remains can restrict the types of analyses that can be done, or evidence may be in such limited quantities that strategic decisions must be made on which types of analyses will be most informative and which will be excluded.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngs#Webinars#Academic Research#Ngs#Himalayas#Prweb#University Of New Haven#Honeycomb Worldwide Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Science
Related
MarketsMySanAntonio

Wearable Bolus Injectors: Balancing Stakeholder Needs and Overcoming Barriers to Entry, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Until now, biologics and immuno-oncology drugs have tended to fall into two very different delivery modalities; 1 to 2 mL self-administered injection using devices such as autoinjectors and 10 mL+ infusion delivery typically administered by healthcare professionals in a hospital or outpatient setting. More and more, pharmaceutical companies are formulating (or re-formulating) drugs that fall into the gap between these modalities in the drive to move the delivery of higher-volume biologics away from the clinic and towards a home-based, self-administered environment.
HealthHouston Chronicle

Immuno-Oncology: Functional Assays for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Emerging Therapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. In the immuno-oncology space, the regulation of the immune system is paramount in the development of a successful therapeutic. This webinar will showcase assays to evaluate cellular pathways of immune cells, T-cells, and macrophages while highlighting functional and immunogenicity assays developed in support of current and emerging therapeutics. The speakers will outline how in vitro methods mimic the tumor environment to measure therapeutic functionality.
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

CTScreen: A 3D-Engineered Cardiac Tissue System for Automated Perfusion, Stimulation and Contractility Measurement, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss how cardiac twitch force can be measured using Novoheart’s elastomer bioreactors in the CTScreen system, and which parameters can be extracted to assess cardiac contractility, relaxation, and arrhythmogenicity. They will offer insight into building an automated experimental testing protocol that utilizes the features of the system. The presentation will also include what the experimental data collected using the CTScreen system looks like, and how it is processed with the software. Data collected on the system can be leveraged for preclinical tox and efficacy screening in the context of human rather than animal tissues for improved accuracy, IND and clinical designs.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Enabling Decentralized Clinical Trials with Seamless, Remote Integration of Devices and eClinical Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of decentralized trials, which often requires the remote capture of patient vital signs at specific time points. To do this efficiently and have instant access to the data, the direct transfer of data from remote measurement technologies to eClinical systems is required.
IndustryRegister Citizen

All that Glitters is not Gold - A Discussion on the Stark Differences in "cGMP" Plasmid Manufacturing, Quality, and Regulations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. During this webinar, an expert panel will discuss how and why plasmid DNA manufactured under cGMP compliance helps mitigate downstream risks in the production of gene and cell therapies, and DNA and RNA vaccines for clinical trials, and commercialization. The US FDA and regulators globally are encouraging sponsors to use the highest quality plasmids possible for the manufacturing of viral vectors, or non-viral delivery systems. The regulatory guidelines are likely to become stricter as more products are approved.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

New Research on Interventions R01 Funding Announcement and Upcoming Webinar

NIGMS has reissued its funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for Research on Interventions that Promote the Careers of Individuals in the Biomedical Research Enterprise (R01) (PAR-21-269). In line with a key mission area of the Institute—ensuring the vitality and continued productivity of the research enterprise—the FOA encourages studies on interventions aimed to enhance research-oriented individuals’ interest, motivation, persistence, and preparedness for careers in the biomedical research workforce. Potential intervention focus areas include, but are not limited to, networking and mentoring, institutional climate, harassment, and structural racism and discrimination.
Technologyaithority.com

Artificial Intelligence In Food Manufacturing: Making The Most Of Your Data, Upcoming Webinar Hosted By Xtalks

In this free webinar, the featured speakers will discuss why AI solutions targeting the plant floor are crucial to drive operational excellence in food manufacturing. They will show how to leverage your existing systems and data to implement AI, and how to shift from projects to production and deploy solutions not just models. The presentation will highlight how AI can fit into current technologies stack to break limits of traditional approaches and offer proven solutions that scale.
Agriculturegolfcourseindustry.com

Target Specialty Products will host product showcase webinar

The pest control, vector, and turf and ornamental solutions provider Target Specialty Products will host “Turf Talk with Tina” at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, July 15. FMC technical service manager Dr. Tina Bond will discuss how to manage Sedge and Kyllinga with Dismiss NXT, covering what the product is, how it works, its performance benefits, its package sizes and cost, and cost in use.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Sequencing-Based Assessment of CYP2D6 Could Improve Prediction of Drug Response

CHICAGO – A team led by scientists at Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands has developed a computational approach that boosts the prediction of drug metabolism from CYP2D6 genotypes in individual patients. However, they still have a long way to go before their method, which uses a convolutional neural network trained on complete sequences of the CYP2D6 gene to produce continuous-scale rather than categorical assignments, can be translated into clinical pharmacogenomics practice.
HealthNIH Director's Blog

Mind and Body Clinical Research: Updated Funding Opportunities Available

Clinical Research in Complementary and Integrative Health Branch. The Clinical Research in Complementary and Integrative Health Branch is excited to announce the release of updated funding opportunity announcements (FOAs), which will support the development and testing of mind and body interventions relevant to the new National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) strategic plan. The updates were made to 1) streamline the timeline of clinical trials; 2) decrease repetitive single-site feasibility trials; and 3) prioritize impactful, fully powered efficacy and effectiveness trials. We know that many of our researchers have been eagerly awaiting the reissue of these FOAs.
Computersuc.edu

Upcoming Engineering Webinar Series from Elsevier

Elsevier has developed a new series of webinars which are designed to be of interest for professional engineers, scientists, researchers, students, librarians, and professors. A Day in the Life of an Engineer – Disruptive Innovation with Daniel Christie. Graduate Student Boot Camp. A Sneak Peak into the Life of a...
Agriculturewnax.com

Center For Rural Affairs Hosting Crop Insurance Webinar

The Center for Rural Affairs is offering a webinar on July 20 to help farmers and ranchers learn about the risk management tools they have available to them. CFRA Policy Associate Kate Hansen says it’s called Crop Insurance 101 and will feature a wide overview of the Federal Crop Insurance program.
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

Grow Solar Sauk County program hosts webinars

The Grow Solar Sauk County program has reached the first of several goals, resulting in savings for participants. As more local property owners participate in the program, their buying power lowers the prices for the whole group. “My husband and I discussed ‘going solar’ for several years before we attended...
SoftwareEurekAlert

A machine learning breakthrough: using satellite images to improve human lives

Berkeley -- More than 700 imaging satellites are orbiting the earth, and every day they beam vast oceans of information -- including data that reflects climate change, health and poverty -- to databases on the ground. There's just one problem: While the geospatial data could help researchers and policymakers address critical challenges, only those with considerable wealth and expertise can access it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy