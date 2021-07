There are a lot of reasons to download the Whoopee APP. You can Listen Live, sign up for contests, get the latest news and local information and a whole lot more. If you do a lot of traveling the best way to listen to Whoopee is by streaming the station through the WUPE APP. The “Listen Live” arrow icon at the top right of the APP allows you to stream the station from anywhere in the country and beyond without it ever fading out. There is also a “Listen Live” button on the navigation (nav) bar on the APP. The music quality sounds amazing tapped into your car’s Bluetooth system or any Bluetooth speaker in your house. Stick in your ear buds and enjoy great audio stimulation while mowing your lawn or walking the pooch.