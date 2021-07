The Internet feels like it's evolving at an ever-growing rate, with a countless number of new memes and terms becoming part of popular culture. For those who were computer savvy in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a certain mascot became part of that vernacular — the Microsoft office assistant Clippy. The mascot has raised to a level of infamy ever since its first unveiling, with its cartoony design and almost-too-helpful suggestions being fuel for an array of different jokes. While Clippy was technically phased out of Microsoft technology in 2007, a recent tweet from the tech giant promised (or threatened, depending on your outlook) to replace the paperclip emoji in their Microsoft 365 software with Clippy, if their tweet got 20,000 likes.