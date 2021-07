There was baseball this spring. One year removed from there being no action on area diamonds, having the sport back was a big boost to athletes. And what a year it was for them. Macon and Putnam County clinched the first district titles in their history, with the Midgets rolling all the way to the Final Four. Green City made it back to the Final Four for the second time in four years. Many other teams turned in solid seasons after beginning them with unknowns across the field.