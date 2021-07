Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It's Monday, July 19, 2021, and on this day in 1974, we lost a true Youngstown original when actor Joe Flynn died. Perhaps best known for his role as Captain Wallace Binghamton in the 1960s television comedy "McHale's Navy," Flynn was born in Youngstown in 1924 and graduated from THE Rayen High School. Before leaving the Valley, he was a star on the Canfield Players stage in productions of "Harvey" and "Antigone."