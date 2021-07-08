Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Tragic Death of Teenage Boy With a Tesla Could Have Been Avoided

torquenews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was recent and tragic news of a teenage boys death while in a truck, which collided with a Tesla Model 3, ejecting the boy from the truck and causing his death. This is a sad and tragic death and I want to share how this could have been easily avoided.

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Autopilot#Accident#Yahoo News#The Tesla Model 3#Torque News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Instagram
Related
Businesstorquenews.com

Add new comment

Tesla Signs Massive Deal With Samsung for CyberTruck. There is breaking news of a massive, $436 million dollar deal between Tesla and Samsung for cameras for the CyberTruck. Let's explore this more!. There is evidence of a massive deal between Tesla and Samsung thanks to the statement from Korea Economic...
Accidentstoofab.com

Woman Killed on Ride-On Mower After Getting Hit by Plane

She was cutting grass near the airstrip. A woman has been killed after being hit by a plane while cutting grass. The 27-year-old woman was driving a ride-on lawnmower near a runway at the Saint-Esprit airfield in Quebec, Canada, on Monday when the accident occurred. "What we can understand is...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Rapper Indian Red Boy

This article contains a description of gun violence that may be disturbing to some readers. Zerail Rivera, who was known as Indian Red Boy, has died. He was reportedly murdered in Hawthorne, Los Angeles on July 8, according to Daily Mail. The rapper was reportedly speaking to a friend on Instagram when he was shot to death in his car. Police are calling the killing "gang-related." In the video, Rivera is apparently looking out of his car window at one point and then attempts to cover his head with his arms. 12 shots were reportedly fired and his friend Kapone apparently said, "What the f**k? Bro, what the f**k? Where you at?'" Rivera then allegedly mouthed "help" at the camera and said, "I'm in Hawthorne." He then dropped the camera, ending the live stream.
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

'She's going to die': Video shows rescue of woman trapped in car that plunged into water

A woman who was trapped in a partially submerged vehicle was rescued this week after the car went off a causeway and into a Florida river, officials said. The dramatic rescue early Tuesday in Melbourne was captured on police camera. In the video, a man in the car is seen trying to hold the woman's head above water and tells the officer to break the glass. "She's going to die," he said.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Handles Flooded Streets In China Like A Boss

Most folks are probably aware you should never drive most gas cars through deep water, it could hydrolock the engine – officially known as hydrostatic lock – as water gets sucked into the intake, not to mention the potential for lots of other damage. A gas car can actually get hydrolocked even if it's not running.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

PewDiePie comments on Dream’s Minecraft cheating scandal: “This whole thing could have been avoided”

YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed his thoughts on Dream’s infamous Minecraft speedrun scandal. The Swedish entertainer was critical of the 21-year-old’s actions and explained how he could have avoided the controversy. After months of accusations, Dream finally admitted to accidentally cheating during his record-breaking Minecraft speedrun in 2020. In a...
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A Tesla Boat? The Vehicles Survive Torrential Floodwaters

When floodwaters hit streets, most cars are in trouble. But not Tesla's, not necessarily. A new video depicts a Tesla Model 3 powering through torrential floodwaters, according to a report from China's Henan province, which has suffered substantial floods this month. If you look closely, you can see water jetting up from behind the rear wheels, signifying forward propulsion through waters crowded with stalled fossil-fuel vehicles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy