San Diego County, CA

140,000 San Diegans didn’t go back for second COVID-19 vaccine shot

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reports that more than 140,000 San Diegans who have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are overdue for their second dose. As everyone knows at this point, the recommended spacing of doses...

