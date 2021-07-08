140,000 San Diegans didn’t go back for second COVID-19 vaccine shot

San Diego county health officials announced 355 new infections on Monday and the likely culprit is the more contagious Delta variant of the virus. Plus, a new survey finds that 54% of unvaccinated San Diego County residents are unlikely to get vaccinated. The group most unlikely are white, educated and have higher incomes. And, as America's war in Afghanistan winds down, one San Diego couple is still coping with the loss of their son in a helicopter crash there 15 years ago. Also, California is in the grip of a drought and some experts think regional water restrictions might be a good idea to allow for a targeted approach to water waste. And, an infectious disease expert weighs in on masking in schools. Finally, San Diego author Anisha Bhatia talks about writing about culture. She will be part of the San Diego Writers Festival this weekend.