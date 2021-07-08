Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Teen reels in 20-foot ‘prehistoric’ sturgeon from Canada river

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hyoE_0arHicYr00

A 17-year-old reeled in a monster catch, a 20-foot “prehistoric” sturgeon while fishing a Canadian river.

Jacob Bergen, who is part of a group that studies the fish, caught it in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada, before releasing it, Newsweek reported.

“We don’t raise the fish; we catch, tag (collect data), and release them,” he said. “There is a group of people who collect data to watch the white sturgeon population grow. They learn more about the fish, what areas they are in certain times of the year, how much they grow a year, and if they are healthy or injured.”

The sturgeon is considered a prehistoric fish because it has been in existence since the early Cretaceous period.

“Unlike most fish, sturgeons have no bones,” Bergen said. “Their strong, unique shape is made up of cartilage and tough meat. On top of that is a thick skin that is hard to penetrate. These scutes, along with a super-thick skin, serve as the sturgeon’s armor.”

The Fraser River is a well-known habitat for them. Bergen is there often.

“I was introduced to fishing at a very young age by my dad,” he said. “I grew up fishing and then turned my hobby into a lifestyle. My favorite place to fish is on the Fraser River. It’s my home.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#White Sturgeon#Fish#Fraser River#Canadian#Newsweek#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
Related
HobbiesNewsweek

VIDEO: Teen Reels in 20-Foot 'Living Dinosaur' Fish

A Canadian teenager recently caught — and released — a 20-foot white sturgeon he landed while fishing with friends. Jacob Bergen, 17, nabbed the huge fish in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada. Bergen notes white sturgeon are considered "prehistoric" fish, meaning they have been in existence since the...
FishingPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Teen Catches Shockingly Massive 20-Foot ‘Living Dinosaur’ Fish in Wild Clip

A Canadian teenager recently hooked a massive 20-foot “living dinosaur” fish while out for a casual day with friends. Jacob Bergen, a 17-year-old from British Columbia, Canada, was out fishing with friends on the Fraser River when he caught a 20-foot white sturgeon. However, the teen didn’t keep the monstrous fish for his trophy wall. He snapped a few pictures of the sturgeon and sent it swimming away.
Americasthefreepress.ca

B.C. turns 150: From fur trades to ferries and controversy in 2021

Tuesday marks British Columbia’s 150th birthday. Formerly a British colony, it wasn’t until 1871 that the settlement joined Canada as a province. Its history began with First Nations people including the Coast Salish, Nuu-chah-nulth, Kwakiutl, Bella Coola, Tsimshian and Haida – all of who lived self-sustained for thousands of years.
Brownwood, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Brownwood resident 20 days, 200-plus miles into hike from Canada to Mexico

Brownwood resident Christopher Gaston gave an update early Monday morning on Facebook regarding his 2,653-mile trek from Canada to Mexico along the Pacific Crest Trail. Gaston posted, “I am alive. I have been on the trail 20 days now and have walked about 210 miles so far. Today was the first time I have had any cell service since I started.”
Monroe County, NYNEWS10 ABC

Lake sturgeon back to spawn at Genesee River after 50 years

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — In a recent discovery by New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), lake sturgeon fish were found reproducing in the Genesee River for the first time in 50 years—a significant milestone and direct result of the river’s restoration efforts. Lake sturgeon represents one of the...
LifestylePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Canadian tourism businesses brace for American travelers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Ahead of Canada’s border reopening Aug. 9, popular tourist attractions are quickly preparing for an influx of Americans. Among the organizations scrambling is the Victoria Clipper. Currently, the plan is to restart voyages to Canada by mid-August. In the process, dozens of employees have been called...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘The whole town is on fire’: Apocalyptic scenes in Canadian town after heatwave sparks wildfire

Apocalyptic footage taken of the Canadian village of Lytton shows buildings and trees up in flames following an intense heatwave that overtook areas of the Pacific Northwest. The town in Canada’s British Columbia province was evacuated after a wildfire engulfed several of the area’s main buildings amid record-breaking temperatures hitting as high as 49.5C. In one video, smoke clouds the entire sky as the cameraperson flees the now-uninhabited town. The nearly 250 residents of Lytton were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday after several wildfires rapidly deteriorated and impacted the safety of those living there. “A fire event located...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Dubai is making its own fake rain to beat 122F heat

The monsoon-like downpour drenches a busy highway, causing tricky driving conditions for the stream of SUVs. Sudden waterfalls appear on the side of the road.It would be a common sight in parts of Southeast Asia, but this is the United Arab Emirates, in the height of a summer heatwave which has seen temperatures regularly surpass 120F.And according to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology, the precipitation was enhanced by cloud seeding operations to increase rainfall in the Gulf country.On Sunday, the UAE’s national weather service released video footage of the heavy downpours.Its cloud seeding operations are part of an...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Team USA wrestling chiropractor is ordered to go to diversity training after she posted a meme on social media comparing the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany

The chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team has been ordered to undergo diversity training after she posted a meme on social media that compared the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Rosie Gallegos-Main, who lives in Idaho, apologized on Wednesday over the post she made last week on...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Western Canada declares fire emergency as evacuations climb

Canada's western province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Tuesday, with wildfires expected to grow even larger in the coming days due to high heat and winds. "We have reached a critical point," said provincial public safety minister Mike Farnworth. "Based on the advice of emergency management and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy