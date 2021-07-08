Cancel
Sara Bareilles to return to Broadway for leading role in ‘Waitress’

Derrick
 15 days ago

NEW YORK — Sara Bareilles and her hit musical are returning to Broadway. The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter will reprise her role as Jenna Hunterson in “Waitress” when it comes to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Sept. 2.

www.thederrick.com

News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & Dancecititour.com

STOMP RETURNS OFF-BROADWAY ON JULY 20

“STOMP,” the award-winning international theatrical sensation which has been astonishing audiences for the past 26 years, at the Orpheum Theatre (126 Second Avenue) will resume performances on Tuesday, July 20. The show has won an Obie Award, Drama Desk Award and a “Legend of Off Broadway Award,” among other honors.
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Company's Matt Doyle on the Show's Broadway Return, Why He Stans Patti LuPone & More

The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Company's Matt Doyle. A veteran of hits like The Book of Mormon, War Horse, Spring Awakening and more, Doyle told Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about how eager he is to return to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The Marianne Elliott-helmed revival had been days away from opening prior to the Broadway shutdown. "It's so surreal after all of the trauma that we've all collectively been through," he said of the show's return, now scheduled for November 15. "We always said, 'Company is the perfect musical to bring Broadway back. It's about New York City, and it's about being alive—not alone."
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Sara Bareilles Donates Five Thousand Books to Humboldt Nonprofit

Eureka native, Grammy winning singer-songwriter, Tony nominated Broadway star, and current star of the network sitcom “Girls5eva” Sara Bareilles is gifting her hometown with books. Five thousand books. As keynote speaker at the recent Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, Bareilles was invited by Scholastic, the world’s largest children’s book publisher,...
MoviesNewsday

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' returning to Broadway 4 days early

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has just conjured up a new date for its return to Broadway. The Tony Award-winning smash will reopen at the Lyric Theatre on Nov. 12, four days earlier than the Nov. 16 date announced on June 28. As reported last month, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," will be presented as a single performance in a newly restaged abridged version. Before the show was shut down on March 12, 2020, due to the pandemic, it had been performed in two parts and had played 785 performances.
Theater & Dancetheknightnews.com

Broadway Reopens with Springsteen on Broadway

Broadway is beginning to reopen its doors starting with the revival of “Springsteen on Broadway”, a one-man show starring Bruce Springsteen at St. James Theatre. The unusual Broadway performance does not have choreographed numbers, extravagant sets, a large cast, or an orchestra in the pit. Rather, Springsteen explained, “My vision of these shows is to make them as personal and intimate as possible.” He continued, “My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung, all of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal—to communicate something of value.” In of itself, the performance has become more powerful then it has in the past based on the world’s climate and often leaves both Springsteen and the audience in tears. “I am here tonight to provide proof of life.” Springsteen said in his opening monologue, a line from his previous run that has become even more meaningful today.
Performing Artsd23.com

Disney Magic Returns to Broadway with Live at The New Am

On Thursday night, Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre reopened in grand fashion with Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund. Performed by Disney on Broadway stars Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) to a sold-out audience, the benefit concert marked the first live performance in the New Amsterdam Theatre since all of Broadway shut down in March 2020. Plus, it was the first Broadway performance to hire actors on an Equity contract, the union of Broadway performers, since the shutdown began.
Washington Statedakotanewsnow.com

Broadway performance series returns to Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Broadway performance series returns to the Washington Pavilion beginning in September with three performances of Escape to Margaritaville, four shows of Fiddler on the Roof in February 2022, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Hairspray in March. The series will round out with Come From Away and Anastasia in May and June respectively. Tickets start at $28 and will go out to Washington Pavilion donors July 14, members July 17, Facebook followers July 22, and the public on July 24 all at 9:30 a.m.
Iowa StateWinterset Madisonian

Broadway at the Iowa

Something a little different is coming to the Iowa Theater this month – instead of the bright light of the projector illuminating the screen, four bright stars will be performing on the Iowa’s historic vaudeville stage! Hailing from New York City, and arriving in Winterset this week, are soprano Amy Justman, mezzo soprano Satomi Hofmann, tenor Colin Anderson, and bass […]
Performing Artsstjohnsource.com

Sussman Donation Assures ‘Broadway’ Will Return to St. John

For more than 40 years, the St. John School of the Arts has faithfully followed that old show-biz mantra: “The show must go on.” This year, thanks to the generosity of philanthropist Donald Sussman, the community can rely on another full season of arts programming in 2021-2022. Sussman came to...
New Hope, MNhometownsource.com

Off-Broadway Musical Theatre returns to Civic Park in New Hope Thursday July 22

After a three-year hiatus, Off-Broadway Musical Theatre is back in New Hope with their summer production “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”. Shows begin at 8 p.m. and run for three weekends, July 22-24, July 29-31, and Aug. 5-7, at the Civic Center Park Performance Center, 4401 Xylon Ave. N. There is a $4 suggested donation that is used to pay for next year’s production.
Theater & Dancez1077fm.com

LOCAL PERFORMER DEBUTS ONE MAN SHOW AT THEATRE 29 AUGUST 6 & 7

An award-winning actor and director brings his one man cabaret show to the Theatre 29 stage for one weekend only. Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas shares the details…. Scott Clinkscales, an award-winning Performer, Choreographer, Musical and Artistic Director with many of the pre-eminent theatres in both the Morongo Basin and greater Coachella Valley proudly announces his one man show: MY LIFE SO FAR THROUGH SONG – A COMING OF AGE CABARET, is coming to Theatre 29 for one weekend only, August 6 & 7 at 7:00PM.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Bridget Moynahan gets fans talking with some exciting news

Bridget Moynahan just managed to ignite a wave of excitement and nostalgia from an entire fandom with some big news. The Blue Bloods star's latest appearance has fans seeing memories of explosive fights, devastating apologies, and chipped teeth. WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer. Bridget was spotted...
Niagara Falls, NYNiagara Gazette

Seven inducted into the NF Music Hall of Fame on Thursday

The 2020 inductees into the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame have been waiting since October for the awards ceremony that is taking place Thursday night. The winners were announced to the media last fall, but like everything else, COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the awards ceremony, and so the honorees will finally get their moment in the spotlight with a celebration including live music starting at 7 p.m. at the Rapids Theatre, 1711 Main St.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her. The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.

