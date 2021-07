There were 418,000 new starter homes constructed in the late 1970s, but there were just 65,000 starter homes completed in 2020. Freddie Mac defines entry-level housing as homes up to 1,400 square feet, and inventory for those homes is now at a five-decade low, reports Realtor.com. A chief economist at Freddie Mac said he expected the share of starter homes to drop in expensive metropolitan areas such as New York, but the trend is nationwide. In Florida, homes with up to 1,400 square feet of living area made up 58% of the new housing supply in 1985, but that share dropped to 12%.