Report: Google set to acquire Japan’s Pring for $180M+ to boost fintech business
Google LLC is in talks to acquire Tokyo-based payment app provider Pring for $180 million to $270 million, Nikkei Asia reported today. The news comes as the search giant prepares to expand its presence in the U.S. financial technology market by launching a new digital banking platform for consumers. Google’s reported acquisition talks with Pring suggests that its fintech strategy also prioritizes expansion in international markets.siliconangle.com
