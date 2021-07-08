Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Report: Google set to acquire Japan’s Pring for $180M+ to boost fintech business

By Maria Deutscher
siliconangle.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle LLC is in talks to acquire Tokyo-based payment app provider Pring for $180 million to $270 million, Nikkei Asia reported today. The news comes as the search giant prepares to expand its presence in the U.S. financial technology market by launching a new digital banking platform for consumers. Google’s reported acquisition talks with Pring suggests that its fintech strategy also prioritizes expansion in international markets.

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Llc#Startup#Google Llc#Nikkei Asia#Google Pay#The U S Google#Cb Insights#Techcrunch#Apple Inc#Apple Card#Amazon Web Services#Amazon Com#Dell Technologies#Thecube Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Adobe launches new developer tools for enterprise process automation

Adobe Systems Inc. today launched two new cloud services for building robotic process automation workflows and applications that require the ability to process documents. The new services give Adobe another way to address the rapid adoption of RPA and machine learning among its enterprise customers. Enterprises are investing in automating...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Visa to acquire cross-border payments fintech Currencycloud

Visa officially announced Thursday that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Currencycloud, a fintech platform supporting about 500 banking and technology clients across more than 180 countries. The new acquisition aims to improve Visa’s foreign exchange business and expand them to serve financial institutions, fintechs and partners. The deal...
Businessinvezz.com

Microsoft buys CloudKnox to boost Azure cloud security: time to invest in MSFT stock?

Microsoft said Wednesday it acquired CloudKnox Security. The company wants to offer unified privileged access and cloud entitlement to its Azure customers. CloudKnox follows recent acquisitions, RiskIQ, and ReFirm Labs in MSFT’s growing portfolio. US technology giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) continued its investment in cloud security after announcing the purchase...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Will Banks Survive FinTech’s Challenge?

Traditional banks are facing an existential threat from FinTech firms in every aspect of their business ranging from payment services to corporate lending. Technological innovations have reshaped financial markets for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Advancement in metallurgical engineering led to the creation of metal coins; the invention of the printing press facilitated the widespread use of paper currency; the electronics and communication revolution led to the development of the ATM. The list is endless. But there is something unique about the recent disruption. Instead of financial firms using technology to create innovative products, tech firms are now directly entering the banking space with novel solutions for customers. Will banks become obsolete? What does this transition mean for the CFOs and corporate leaders?
BusinessTechCrunch

Microsoft’s cyber startup spending spree continues with CloudKnox acquisition

The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, is the latest cybersecurity acquisition by Microsoft, which just last week announced that it’s buying threat intelligence startup RiskIQ. The firm also recently acquired IoT security startups CyberX and Refirm Labs as it moved to beef up its security portfolio. Security is big business for Microsoft, which made more than $10 billion in security-related revenue in 2020 — a 40% increase from the year prior.
siliconangle.com

Disruptor explains IBM-Cisco alliance

Monitoring all of the components in a customer’s interaction with digitized broker channels is an example of how a company can take advantage of the 25-year-old IBM-Cisco Systems Inc. strategic relationship, according to an insurance vendor user. Automated, direct-to-customer channels, where customers don’t interact at all with company employees, can...
Internetsiliconangle.com

Akamai Edge DNS outage knocks out multiple major websites

A widespread internet outage briefly took down multiple major websites this morning, including those of FedEx, McDonald’s, UPS, AT&T and Airbnb. The apparent cause of the disruption was reported at about 11 a.m. EDT by Akamai Technologies Inc., an internet security and content delivery giant, which confirmed it was “aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.”
TechnologyForbes

Building A Secure Cloud Infrastructure For Strong Data Protection

Ameesh Divatia is Co-founder & CEO of Baffle, Inc., with a proven track record of turning innovative ideas into successful businesses. Infrastructure has been in the headlines recently as the White House is aggressively making plans to modernize road, broadband, water and manufacturing needs. The recent bipartisan Senate agreement for a $1 trillion infrastructure deal is the latest example of this trend. With infrastructure top of mind, it reminded me of how companies must address new challenges to help them adjust to working in a cloud environment.
Daleville, INWISH-TV

Boyce Systems set to be acquired

DALEVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A group of former executives of Muncie-based Ontario Systems has made a deal to acquire a financial software and forms provider in Daleville. Financial terms of the deal for Boyce Systems are not being disclosed, though it is expected to close by the end of the month.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: IonQ CEO Talks Partnerships With Google, Amazon, Microsoft

IonQ is set to go public via special purpose acquisition company DMY Technology Group Inc III (NYSE: DMYI) with a pro forma implied market cap of approximately $2 billion. IonQ CEO Peter Chapman appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "SPACs Attack" for an exclusive interview Thursday. Quantum computing allows computers to...
Businesswsau.com

After $27.7 billion deal, Salesforce aims to connect companies via Slack

(Reuters) – Business software maker Salesforce.com on Wednesday closed its $27.7 billion purchase of Slack Technologies Inc, a massive bet that Slack’s workplace app will become popular for collaborations within and between companies. U.S. antitrust regulators cleared the deal this week, allowing the creation of a stronger challenger to Microsoft...
Industrysiliconangle.com

Uber Freight buys shipping software company Transplace for $2.25B

Uber Freight, the majority-owned logistics arm of Uber Technologies Inc., today said it’s acquiring shipping software company Transplace Inc. for $2.25 billion. Uber Freight is acquiring the company from TPG Capital in a deal that consists of $750 million in common Uber stock and the remainder in cash. Founded in...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Spend Management FinTech Soldo Wraps Up $180M Series C

Soldo, which works in corporate payments and expense management, has wrapped up a $180 million oversubscribed Series C funding round. Singapore-based Temasek headed up the fundraise, according to a Wednesday (July 21) announcement. With the funding round, Soldo said it can keep speeding up product development and market growth throughout...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Google’s Looker facelift aimed at enhancing developer appeal

Google LLC is giving the Looker business intelligence platform it acquired early last year a major upgrade. A new release announced today features a developer portal, support for Microsoft Corp.’s Azure hosting, an interactive means to explore application programming interfaces and incremental persistent derived tables. Google is intent on repositioning Looker as a development platform that goes beyond the traditional business intelligence reports and visualizations.
Technologysiliconangle.com

IBM harnesses the power of data, hybrid cloud to deepen financial industry’s digital transformation

From online banking to strengthening the shared economy’s financial infrastructure, fintech startups are transforming the economic world. For banks, in particular, this represents both a threat to business-as-usual and a significant opportunity to innovate and improve competitiveness. With a well-known presence in the financial industry, IBM is exploiting the power...
Businesssiliconangle.com

IBM pivots toward the partner ecosystem for its go-to-market strategy

The growing complexity of the technology environment makes it impossible for a single vendor to offer all the solutions that businesses demand. Therefore, some tech companies have realized that the way is to come together to go further. One of those companies is IBM, which has accelerated its relationship with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy