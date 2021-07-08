Texas A&M engineering professor working with first responders at Surfside condo collapse site

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Indiana Task Force One has returned from Surfside Florida. One of the firefighters who served on the team is Lafayette Fire Captain Toby Frost. Captain Frost has been on Indiana Task Force 1 for 8 years. During that time he has responded to numerous hurricanes throughout the country but never a building collapse of that magnitude. He says it's one of the most exhausting missions he's ever served on and one he will remember for the rest of his life.