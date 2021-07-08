Cancel
College Station, TX

Texas A&M engineering professor working with first responders at Surfside condo collapse site

KCEN TV NBC 6
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M professor is at the site of the devastating condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, helping to search for victims. Dr. Robin Murphy is a professor of computer science and engineering at Texas A&M. She is a member of the nonprofit organization, Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue, also known as CRASAR. Faculty members from Florida State are also members of this organization and have been working with local responders after the collapse on June 24. Dr. Murphy joined the group at the site on July 3.

