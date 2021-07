The Giant Flea Market that has graced the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds once a month for 35 years, will reopen on Sunday, Aug. 1. The market will close for September while the Du Quoin State Fair is going on, but will return on Oct. 3 and will continue on the first Sunday of each month going forward. The flea market is held in the Exhibition Hall and the entry fee remains at $1.50.