New ‘mirror’ fabric can cool wearers by nearly 5°C

By Alex Viveros
Science Now
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s easy to engineer clothing that keeps you warm, it’s far harder to come up with an outfit that can keep you cool on a scorching summer day. Now, researchers have designed a fabric that looks like an everyday T-shirt, but can cool the body by nearly 5°C. They say the technology, if mass produced, could help people around the world protect themselves against rising temperatures caused by climate change.

#Fabrics#Climate Change#Radiation#Sun#Nir#Mir#Stanford University#Zhejiang University#Science
