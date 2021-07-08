New ‘mirror’ fabric can cool wearers by nearly 5°C

BioChromato has developed the RAPID Tube Plate 600 (TP-600), an enzyme assay product that is delivering outstanding results in in vitro metabolic stability studies. The TP-600 is manufactured from ultrapure polypropylene that contains no enzyme inhibitors such as EDTA or other contaminants that may degrade your assay results. The TP-600 is also guaranteed to be human DNA-, deoxyribonuclease-, and ribonuclease-free. Used with a BioChromato aluminum heating block, the system provides superior thermal distribution between and inside individual tube plate wells, ensuring consistent results after incubation. With a wide operating range of −80°C to 130°C, the integrity of your TP-600 is unaffected by cryogenic storage or autoclave sterilization at 121°C. The TP-600's ANSI/SLAS-compliant footprint and large 600-µL capacity per well give this enzyme assay tube plate the flexibility to be used in both manual and automated applications, including pharmacokinetic assays, metabolic stability studies, high-throughput screening, and cold storage.
Comments / 0