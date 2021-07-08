Cancel
New York City, NY

HBO MAX Is Bringing Another Series To Film In Upstate New York

By Steve King
Q 105.7
Q 105.7
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's already been a huge year for TV and movie production in Upstate New York and now HBO MAX is bringing another series to the area. Several productions have already filmed, or are getting ready to film in the area like HBO's "The Gilded Age", Amy Schumer's "Life & Beth" for Hulu, and Mindy Kaling's "The Sex Lives of College Girls," filmed around Vassar for HBO Max. "White House Plumbers," starring Woody Harrelson, is also filming in the Capital Region and the Hudson Valley.

Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

