Denton’s Department of Public Safety Office now has a new, larger location to help address the backlog of residents seeking license services. Opened Wednesday, the office at 4020 E. McKinney St. is expected to shorten monthslong wait times for driver’s licenses. Sixteen additional employees are helping serve residents at the facility’s 12 customer service workstations, up from five stations at the previous location. Self-service kiosks, a larger lobby with 50 chairs and more testing and training areas also occupy the new space.