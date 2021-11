MUNCIE - The executive director of the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at Ball State University says the new Menard Training Facility creates a space dedicated to problem solving and strategic planning for students, faculty and members of the community. The institute is cutting the ribbon today on the facility, which the university describes as a training ground for the next generation of Indiana entrepreneurs and innovators. Rob Mathews says the facility is the realization of a dream to create spaces that can be used to invest in people on and off the Muncie campus.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO