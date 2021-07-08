Cancel
Hootie & the Blowfish announce destination concert vacation event ‘HootieFest: The Big Splash’

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHootie & the Blowfish are here to help you stoke your ’90s nostalgia and get a tan at the same time. The group is hosting HootieFest: The Big Splash, a “destination concert vacation event” that will take place at Moon Palace Cancún, Mexico from January 26-29. The four-day event will include three headlining performances from Hootie on the beach, as well as daytime entertainment and nightly concerts by Barenaked Ladies, Toad the West Sprocket, Spin Doctors, Better than Ezra, Sister Hazel, Blues Traveler, and Toadies.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Concerts#Cruises#The Big Splash#Group Therapy#Hootiefest Com#Abc Audio
