Hootie & the Blowfish announce destination concert vacation event ‘HootieFest: The Big Splash’

Chicago blues, a Beatles soundalike and a couple of 80s tribute bands will play as Gary's Hard Rock Casino doubles down on entertainment with free concerts. The $300M Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana had its guitar-smashing grand opening ceremony in July of 2021. Two of the Jackson 5 were there, along with Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy and Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath. The memorabilia collection that Hard Rock is known for includes an Eddie Van Halen guitar, a salute to Indiana wall featuring John Mellencamp, Axl Rose and others, plus the jacket Michael Jackson wore in the "Beat It" video. It's definitely worth a quick detour off I-94 on your next trip to Chicago.