Best Date Night Ideas in Amarillo: Axes, Ninjas, and Busted TVs

Happy Friday everyone! We made it through another week. Pete and I are going out of town next week, so I am especially glad it is Friday. Can you guess where we’re going? Be sure to follow me on Instagram so that you can follow us along our journey. In today’s collage post, I want to focus on how to add the wow-factor to your home decor. Walmart has a new ‘Wow & Now’ section that makes it so easy to update your home with trendy and fun items. Think of these as items that you don’t necessarily need, but want to have. It’s the perfect place to make an impulse buy without breaking the bank. Also, I recommend acting fast. The Walmart ‘Wow & Now’ section offers items for only a limited time. If you have your eye on it, get it before it’s gone!