Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

US consumer borrowing surged in May as economy reopened

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 14 days ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing surged by a larger-than-expected $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way. Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Student Loans#Credit Report#Mortgage#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Nonrevolving Credit#Oxford Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Mortgages
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Businessdtnpf.com

How Much Inflation Will the Fed Tolerate?

In 2012, the Federal Reserve did something it had never done before. It announced an inflation target. Today, with inflation on the rise, the Fed is being asked some big questions about that target. In its 2012 policy statement, the central bank said it would strive for 2% inflation, the...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates fall following COVID-19 worries, FHFA change

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average fell for a fourth consecutive week, as increasing concerns about a COVID-19 resurgence and a recent rule change from the Federal Housing Finance Agency pushed rates downward. According to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped 10 basis points for the...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Inflation worries overblown, but interest rate hikes possible in 2023, says top Merrill Lynch economist

Worries over rising prices on everything from cars to plane tickets to washing machines are overblown for now, a senior Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist said Wednesday. Michelle Meyer, the head of U.S. economics at Bank of America Global Research, told a webinar hosted by the Wall Street bank and its Merrill Lynch wirehouse unit that “thus far, most of the evidence suggests the inflation spike we’re seeing is temporary.”
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Dip Lower Again | July 20, 2021

Mortgage rates are mostly lower once again today. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 3.257%, down 0.33 percentage points from yesterday. Other loan types are also seeing lower rates with the exception of the 7/1 adjustable-rate purchase and refinance loans, which increased. Lower rates are good...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields operate little changed after employment report

NEW YORK, Jul 22 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasuries were little changed Thursday ahead of a $ 16 billion 10-year TIPS auction, following labor market figures that bolstered expectations that monetary policy the Federal Reserve will remain moderate. * The return of the 10-year bond fell 2 basis points to 1.262%,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields ease, TIPS auction bid at record low

(Adds results of 10-year TIPS auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries eased on Thursday after the auction of $16 billion in 10-year TIPS was bid at a record low, while the latest jobless claims report reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve's policy stance will remain dovish. The bid at the TIPS auction, the largest ever, was the lowest on record as real rates have never declined so much in the past. The sale was well received with submitted bids 2.50 times the offer, with the 10-year awarded at -1.016% after trading the entire morning cheaper than -1.0%, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Traders have valued inflation expectations based on what they think investors will worry about next, rarely with any link to fundamentals or communication from the Fed, Vogel said. "Just like nominal UST yields, inflation break-evens have been erratic all month," he said in an e-mail. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to a two-month high last week, the Labor Department said in a report that nevertheless showed more people are returning to work. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by 51,000 to a seasonally adjusted 419,000 for the week ended July 17, the highest level since mid-May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 350,000 applications for the latest week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 1.260%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 3.1 basis points to 1.899%. After several weeks of volatility, the market is settling into a period of equilibrium before the next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, said Ben Jeffery, rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will likely trade in a range of 1.25% to 1.3%, Jeffery said. The two-day meeting ends July 28. "Trading volumes today are meaningfully lower than they have been all week," he said. "Positions are in the process of starting to be set ahead of next week's Fed meeting, so we're expecting a little bit of sideways into Wednesday." Yields on the benchmark note plunged almost 30 basis points to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday from July 13, when data for June showed the biggest jump in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years. Yields have rebounded about 14 basis points since then. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105.8 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.8 basis points at 0.200%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. TIPS was last at 2.491%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 22 Thursday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.1998 -0.008 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.016 Five-year note 100-208/256 0.7072 -0.024 Seven-year note 101-148/256 1.0138 -0.021 10-year note 103-92/256 1.2599 -0.022 20-year bond 107-28/256 1.8209 -0.030 30-year bond 110-204/256 1.899 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler, Kirsten Donovan)
Businessmiamitimesonline.com

Mortgage rate falls while consumers pay more

Mortgage rates were mixed this week. The benchmark 30-year loan fell for the third straight week amid lingering concerns over the recent surge in inflation. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average interest rate for the 30-year home loan eased to 2.88% from 2.90% last week, down from its peak this year of 3.18% in April. The key rate stood at 2.98% a year ago.
BusinessCFO.com

Bond Market Pricing in at Least One Interest Rate Hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
Businesskitco.com

Gold erases overnight price losses on bullish data

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Thursday and have taken back moderate overnight losses after some friendly U.S. and Euro zone economic data. August gold futures were last up $0.90 at $1,804.30 and September Comex silver was last down $0.10 at $25.155 an ounce.
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

Quarterly Economic Update

In this Q2 recap: U.S. economic growth strong as reopening widens. Europe’s recovery picks up steam; Stocks reach new record highs, face new interest rate and inflation landscape. Quarterly Economic Update. A review of Q2 2021, Presented by MidAmerica Financial Resources. THE QUARTER IN BRIEF. The second quarter began by...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields rebound ahead of 20-year debt auction

NEW YORK, Jul 21 (Reuters) – U.S. government debt returns rebounded for a second day on Wednesday on lower fears of further lockdowns from COVID-19, and a rebound in stocks that pointed to a strong economic recovery and before the auction later in the 20-year bond session. * The 10-year...
BusinessDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

The July FOMC meeting is just around the corner, and given the uptick in concerns around the delta variant, the upcoming meeting may draw heightened interest. Traders shouldn’t expect much color before July 28, however, as the Fed is officially in its communications blackout period. Fed fund futures are now...
Businessbondbuyer.com

Inflation: Risk or reality for U.S. bond markets?

Increasing attention to whether inflation is a problem for the U.S. economy and financial markets isn’t resolved easily by looking at the most recent economic and financial market data. COVID-19-related economy and market adjustments continue to confound market observers and policy makers. Inflation likely will surprise on the upside, Treasury...
BusinessNBC San Diego

The Bond Market Is Torn Over the Potential for Higher Inflation and Lower Growth

A volatile environment for government bonds is reflecting worries about both slower growth and stubborn inflation. Stagflation, a relic of the 1970s when inflation was high and economic growth slowed, has reemerged in market talk recently. While many market veterans see inflation leveling off, fears remain about a low-growth environment...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
Businesscapitalpress.com

Low interest rates benefit farm economy, but how long with they last?

Efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic pushed interest rates to record lows in 2020. Annualized rates on non-real estate farm loans were 3.7%, beating out the previous annualized low of 3.8% in 2014. In the last quarter of 2020 interest rates dipped to 3.1%. In the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy