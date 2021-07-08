Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Upcoming Sentinels of Light VALORANT skin bundle releases July 21, includes Vandal, Op, Sheriff, Ares, and melee

By Andreas Stavropoulos
dotesports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sentinels of Light event is launching across multiple Riot titles—and VALORANT’s getting some new weapon skins. Riot released the Ruination collection today, which pays homage to League of Legends’ Ruined King with a haunting aesthetic. To continue the narrative in Riot’s tac shooter, the devs also designed a Sentinels of Light bundle that will be released on July 21 and includes cosmetics for the Vandal, Operator, Sheriff, Ares, and a Relic of the Sentinel custom melee.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ares#Sentinels#Vandal#Skins#Vp#Riot#Guardian
Related
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Free Fire x McLaren Event leaks: Upcoming bundles, vehicle skins, items and more

Free Fire always brings new events which contain brand new collaboration items and bundles. This month, Garena will bring 2 major events, one of which being Street Fighter which had started from the 1st of July till the 16th of July. The other collaboration being the Free Fire x McLaren Event (announced in May) which will begin from 17th of July till the date of 31st of July.
HobbiesComicBook

Magic: The Gathering Adventures in The Forgotten Realms Pre-Orders Include a Gift Bundle

Magic: The Gathering's upcoming "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" expansion is the first time that the card game has officially crossed over into the world of Dungeons & Dragons (not including Wizards of the Coast's MTG and D&D sourcebooks). Pre-orders for the cards are live on Amazon now with a release date set for July 23rd - and the lineup includes a gift bundle that you can pre-order here for $49.99 with a release date set for August 6th.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

When does League of Legends’ Sentinels of Light event end?

When a new champion gets added to the game, their skills and role help spice up the gameplay. On the lore side of League of Legends, however, they can be excellent opportunities to enrich the storyline for multiple characters. League’s latest event, Sentinels of Light, recently went live with a...
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Riot’s Sentinels Of Light Event Impacts All The Runeterra-Based Games (And Even Valorant)

When you have multiple games set in the same universe, what’s the point of doing separate events in each? Why not have everything happen all at once, across all your games, as a kind of “global” event? That’s the approach Riot is taking with the Sentinels of Light, a cross-game event that’s occurring all throughout Runeterra — and that includes League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics.
gamingideology.com

Sentinels of Light Multi-Game Summer Blockbuster Event Begins

Game company Riot Games recently announced the latest blockbuster event that includes all of their titles and it is called the Sentinels of Light. This new event includes each of Riot’s five games, namely League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant. It offers thematically linked experiences so any Riot fan can join in no matter what game they play.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

VALORANT player finds new Jett dash on Ascent

Jett is one of the most mobile agents in VALORANT with her combination of dashes. As one of the original agents, players have had plenty of time to find every use for her kit in the game, but one player has found a brand-new dash at B site on Ascent.
dotesports.com

Riot Reav3 discusses how champions were selected for League’s Sentinels of Light event

One League of Legends fan discussed the Sentinels of Light event in a lengthy Reddit post yesterday, arguing that Runeterra’s lore was adversely affected by “skin politics.” And now, lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles has responded. The fan complained that the selection process behind which champions joined the Sentinels,...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Every cosmetic coming in Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.12.0

Legends of Runeterra’s next update, Patch 2.12.0, is adding its second champion expansion featuring Akshan and Viego. In addition to the 23 new cards, there’s a Sentinels of Light event, which adds skins that cross over with League of Legends’ newest content. LoR’s upcoming seasonal event will have a dedicated...
dotesports.com

Best Zed build in League of Legends

Zed has remained one of the most popular mid lane champions in League of Legends over the years thanks to his cool aesthetic and devastating abilities. The Master of Shadows boasts a simple-to-learn, yet complex-to-master skillset that advanced players will be able to excel with. Using his Living Shadow, Zed attacks opponents from all angles and switches positions to find the finishing blow on his enemies.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.12.0 adds Sentinels of Light event and 23 new cards

Legends of Runeterra’s Patch 2.12.0 is releasing tomorrow, July 15. Unlike most of the first updates of an expansion, Riot Games is adding a large-scale content update with Rise of the Underworld’s patch. LoR’s next seasonal event, Sentinels of Light, is also tied to its second champion expansion, which is bringing Viego and Akshan to the game.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

VALORANT League of Legends-Themed Ruination Skins Released Today

Riot Games just released another awesome weapon skin bundle for VALORANT, and it's themed around the Ruination of Runeterra storyline for the next major League of Legends event, Sentinels of Light. The developer already confirmed that the Sentinels of Light event would be crossing over into all Riot IP, including League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends Runeterra, Wild Rift, and VALORANT. Now, VALORANT players can now purchase the Ruination skin bundle in the game's store.
Posted by
The Game Haus

Sentinels of Light Event Guide

League of Legends’ newest event has arrived, the Sentinels of Light event has arrived and with it an enormous amount of not drops, skins and more. The event begins July 8 and will end about a month later August 10. Not only will this be one of the longer events, but it will also be one of the most unique ones yet. Take a look below to see everything that is available for the event.
Video GamesPCGamesN

League of Legends: Sentinels of Light brings missions and a brand-new mode

League of Legends’ big summer bash, Sentinels of Light, is here. Reaching across Riot’s five games, the event will follow in the vein of last year’s Spirit Blossom festival by introducing an immersive, interactive experience to dive into over the course of a month. And, as you’ll surely have guessed, this year is all about those Sentinels taking the fight to Viego, the Ruined King.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Ruination bundle in Valorant – release date, price, and contents

According to a new leak, League of Legends inspired skin bundle Ruination will soon be added to Valorant. Ruination features skins for Guardian, Phantom, Spectre, Ghost, and melee, all revolving around the ruined king lore in the League of Legends universe. This new bundle will be available right after patch...
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

New League of Legends Sentinels of Light Trailer “Before Dawn” Drops

The Sentinels of Light event is starting and with it a huge cinematic story will be told across all of Riot Game’s IPs. This event promises to further the lore in League of Legends and Runeterra substantially. Setting up the story is Viego spreading the Ruination to find the soul of his love, Isolde. Now he is attacking every nation and Senna and Lucian will not be able to stop him alone. Here is a look at the new Sentinels of Light trailer, “Before Dawn”, that tells the next chapter.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Sentinels of Light collection arrives in Riot’s merch store

The Sentinels of Light are just starting to get their hands full with Viego’s forces and the imminent Ruination in Runeterra. And now, you can bring part of that experience into the real world. Riot Games has released a new collection of merch in its store, this time featuring League...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

ScreaM shares his VALORANT’s Year One stats

Team Liquid’s superstar Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom has had an amazing first year in VALORANT after he retired from CS:GO in August 2020. Riot Games sent an email to every VALORANT player with their statistics over the last year, detailing some of their milestones. Many pros shared it on social media and ScreaM didn’t shy away. The “headshot machine” has won 530 matches and is in the top two percent of players, averaged a 2.09 K/D/A ratio (top three percent), and dealt 3,346,156 damage (top one percent). ScreaM hit 17,048 headshots, 28,607 body shots, and just 1,910 leg shots, which means that his overall headshot percentage is 35.84 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy