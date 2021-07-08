Upcoming Sentinels of Light VALORANT skin bundle releases July 21, includes Vandal, Op, Sheriff, Ares, and melee
The Sentinels of Light event is launching across multiple Riot titles—and VALORANT’s getting some new weapon skins. Riot released the Ruination collection today, which pays homage to League of Legends’ Ruined King with a haunting aesthetic. To continue the narrative in Riot’s tac shooter, the devs also designed a Sentinels of Light bundle that will be released on July 21 and includes cosmetics for the Vandal, Operator, Sheriff, Ares, and a Relic of the Sentinel custom melee.dotesports.com
