Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

BAD FACE Teaser: New Horror/Thriller Short Hitting The Circuit Soon, From Daniel Louis Rivas

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
screenanarchy.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatinx actor and New York native Daniel Louis Rivas is making his directorial debut with a short film called Bad Face. The short film will be going on a festival circuit run soon and Rivas was told by a mutal friend that he should pass along information about his first film. So we have a teaser and some images to share with you today. Rivas keeps good company apparently so we have no trouble sharing that with you today.

screenanarchy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film#Latinx#Junkie#Ncis#Altamont#American Crime#Guilty Party#Pro Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesGeekTyrant

New Trailer For The Underwater Haunted House Horror Thriller THE DEEP HOUSE

I love the concept of this film, The Deep House, which is about the exploration of a haunted house at the bottom of a lake. It’s a cool and unique setting that I don’t recall ever seeing in a movie before. We’ve already seen one trailer for the horror film, but a new one has been released that you can watch below.
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
MoviesVice

Horror king M. Night Shyamalan on his nightmarish new beach thriller

In M. Night Shyamalan’s new film, a family travels to a beach and starts to get really old, really fast. Similar to how The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is invoked as a kind of meme, you could be forgiven for taking the central premise of Old to be a joke — until, of course, it’s not. Previously harmless tumours begin to grow rapidly out of control; pregnancies spiral forward at an unnatural rate; extremely-early-onset dementia is settling in, becoming severe, and turning the situation violent. The M. Night age-play movie is here, and it’s not fucking around.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Teaser For Upcoming Thriller 'Clickbait'

Netflix has just dropped a new teaser trailer for its upcoming thriller Clickbait. Starring Entourage actor Adrian Grenier as the main character, the eight-episode limited series follows Nick Brewer’s mysterious disappearance. Described by the show’s synopsis as “a loving father, husband, and brother,” Brewer goes missing one day before a video of him surfaces on the Internet showing him holding up a sign that reads “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.” Unsure whether it’s a threat or confession, his sister and wife set out to find and save him but ultimately uncover a dark side to Brewer they’ve never known. Netflix calls the show a “high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.”
MoviesIGN

Horror Noire - Official Teaser Trailer

Horror Noire is a follow-up to Shudder's acclaimed 2019 documentary, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. Featuring new work from both established and emerging talents, this anthology will highlight six stories of Black horror and stream as a feature film on Shudder and AMC+ on October 14.
MoviesCollider

‘Horror Noire’ Teaser Trailer Gives Quick Glimpses at What Terrors to Expect From Shudder’s Anthology Film

With their new teaser, Shudder revealed the incredible writers and stories we can expect from their upcoming anthology film Horror Noire, which will premiere this October. Horror Noire is a follow-up to their acclaimed 2019 documentary, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. Adapted from the 2011 book by Robin R. Means Coleman, the film examines the relationship between the horror genre and Black history, and featured interviews with several prominent Black creatives like Jordan Peele.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

New 'American Horror Story' Season 10 Teaser Features Aquatic Monsters and Desert Aliens

FX on Tuesday dropped off the full-length teaser for American Horror Story: Double Feature, the hotly-anticipated 10th installment of Ryan Murphy‘s anthology horror series. The teaser reveals that the “two horrifying stories” — one that takes place by the sea and another set by the beach — are titled “Red Tide,” which features terrifying shark-like creatures, and “Death Valley,” which centers on desert aliens. The visual showcases the vicious creatures that inhabit both worlds, who presumably meet at one point in the storyline, as the season’s logline hints: “A collision of terror like you’ve never seen.”
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Movie Clip from Tense New Thriller “MASQUERADE” in Select Theaters, on Digital and On Demand July 30 from Shout! Studios

The tense and twisty home invasion thriller MASQUERADE, written and directed by Shane Dax Taylor (Isolation, Bloodworth, Close Range) premieres on digital, on demand and in select cinemas nationwide on July 30, 2021 from Shout! Studios. In the dark tale of truth and consequences Bella Thorne (Midnight Sun, Assassination Nation, Netflix’s The Babysitter franchise) leads a stellar cast of Alyvia Alyn Lind (Netflix’s Daybreak, Overboard), Skyler Samuels (The Gifted, American Horror Story) with Mircea Monroe (Book Club, Fifty Shades of Black) and Austin Nichols (The Walking Dead, Bates Motel).
MoviesFirst Showing

Creepy Trailer for Serial Killer Horror Thriller 'The Girl Who Got Away'

"I don't think you understand what happened here…?" Quiver Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for The Girl Who Got Away, a new serial killer horror-thriller from filmmaker Michael Morrissey (of Boy Wonder). Set in 2018, twenty years after a serial killer was caught and imprisoned, the story is about the "one who got away" now all grown up. When the killer escapes from prison, she goes after the final victim. Only one, Christina Bowden, managed to get away with her life, the other four were found buried… Caulfield escapes from prison and launches a deadly pursuit to finish what she began. Christina's seemingly perfect life comes crashing down around her as the secrets of her past come back to haunt her. The film stars Lexi Johnson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Kaye Tuckerman, Willow McCarthy, Ned Van Zandt, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Geoffrey Cantor. This does look extra creepy, much more horrifying than it seems at first.
MoviesTexas Monthly

David Gordon Green Is Rebooting ‘The Exorcist.’ But Has He Really Lost His Soul to Hollywood?

When David Gordon Green directed 2008’s Pineapple Express, critics like Roger Ebert were perplexed—even a tad alarmed. Ebert was an early, ardent champion of the Richardson-raised filmmaker. He’d praised the quiet lyricism of Green’s first four movies, all of them emotionally intimate indie dramas, and hailed him as one of cinema’s all-time greats before Green had even turned thirty. Watching “that poet of the cinema” apply his talents to a Judd Apatow–produced stoner comedy, Ebert worried aloud about Green’s future. “He does such a good job,” Ebert wrote, “there’s a danger he’ll become in demand by mainstream Hollywood and tempted away from the greatness he showed in George Washington and Undertow.”
MoviesFANGORIA

Watch The HORROR NOIRE Anthology Teaser And Comic-Con Panel

Lots of exciting news coming out of Comic-Con this past weekend, one item we are particularly excited about — Shudder's upcoming Horror Noire anthology feature. The narrative anthology is based upon the 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, which was based upon the Robin R. Means Coleman, Ph.D. non-fiction book, Horror Noire: Blacks in American Horror Films from the 1890s to Present. The movie will feature six segments comprised of stories centering on Black horror, created by Black directors and writers.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Jonathan Howard, Charlotte Kirk and Jamie Bamber set to star in Neil Marshall’s new horror-action-thriller

Jonathan Howard (Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World, Skylines, Warner Bros.’ Godzilla King of Monsters), Charlotte Kirk (The Reckoning, Warner Bros.’ Oceans Eight), and Jamie Bamber (UMC’s “Battlestar Galactica,” Cinemax’s “Strike Back,” 20th Century Fox’s Money) are set to star in the new horror-action-thriller The Lair written and directed by Neil Marshall (20th Century Fox’s Dog Soldiers, Lionsgate’s The Descent, The Reckoning, HBO’s “Game Of Thrones”). Additional cast announced includes Leon Ockenden (ITV’s “Mr Selfridge”), Mark Strepan (BBC Studios’ “New Blood”), Hadi Khanjanpour (HBO Max’s The Operative) Harry Taurasi (Showtime’s “The Borgias”), and newcomers Kibong Tanji and Troy Alexander.
TV & VideosVulture

This American Horror Story Teaser Is Teeming With Jeff Bezos Look-alikes

This is the scariest American Horror Story teaser imagery we’ve ever seen. For the tenth season of Ryan Murphy’s perennial fuck-and-fearfest, FX is focusing on the anthology series’ scariest monsters yet: Jeff Bezoses. In the teaser for this season’s “Part 1: Red Tide” and “Part 2: Death Valley,” we see outer space Jeff Bezoses hovering over a surgery table, and underwater Jeff Bezoses swimming with the sharks. The horror! Then, the two tribes of Bezoses make out with each other and use a lot of tongue. Freaky! There are motifs of water, deserts, bones, and flesh throughout this teaser: Are these references to hoarded wealth and the consumption and commodification of human labor? Or does a man-meat violin with a bone bow just look creepy? Will they work the “space” “travel” into this somehow? All will be revealed on the season premiere, August 25, on FX.
Traffic Accidentsflickeringmyth.com

Trailer and images for horror-thriller Wired Shut

A trailer and images have been released for director Alexander Sharp’s upcoming horror-thriller Wired Shut which follows an estranged father and daughter who forced to band together to survive the night when a menacing stranger shows up at their secluded home; take a look here…. Famed author Reed Rodney (Blake...
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Halloween, The Exorcist, and the Rise of the Requel

Occasionally a particular Hollywood trend becomes so pronounced and so prevalent that it demands a new term. To pick an obvious example, the word “prequel” can trace its roots back to at least 1958, when Anthony Boucher used the term in an article of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction to describe one of James Blish’s stories. However, the term was still novel enough in 1984 that New York Times film critic Vincent Canby struggled with how best to describe Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’s chronological relationship to Raiders of the Lost Ark. He settled on “pre-sequel.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy