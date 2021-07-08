BAD FACE Teaser: New Horror/Thriller Short Hitting The Circuit Soon, From Daniel Louis Rivas

"I don't think you understand what happened here…?" Quiver Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for The Girl Who Got Away, a new serial killer horror-thriller from filmmaker Michael Morrissey (of Boy Wonder). Set in 2018, twenty years after a serial killer was caught and imprisoned, the story is about the "one who got away" now all grown up. When the killer escapes from prison, she goes after the final victim. Only one, Christina Bowden, managed to get away with her life, the other four were found buried… Caulfield escapes from prison and launches a deadly pursuit to finish what she began. Christina's seemingly perfect life comes crashing down around her as the secrets of her past come back to haunt her. The film stars Lexi Johnson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Kaye Tuckerman, Willow McCarthy, Ned Van Zandt, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Geoffrey Cantor. This does look extra creepy, much more horrifying than it seems at first.