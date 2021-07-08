BAD FACE Teaser: New Horror/Thriller Short Hitting The Circuit Soon, From Daniel Louis Rivas
Latinx actor and New York native Daniel Louis Rivas is making his directorial debut with a short film called Bad Face. The short film will be going on a festival circuit run soon and Rivas was told by a mutal friend that he should pass along information about his first film. So we have a teaser and some images to share with you today. Rivas keeps good company apparently so we have no trouble sharing that with you today.screenanarchy.com
