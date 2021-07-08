Cancel
Spice Girls react to 25th anniversary of “Wannabe”: “Can’t wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!”

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriendship truly never ends: The Spice Girls have taken to social media to celebrate today’s 25th anniversary of “Wannabe.”. “25 years! Can you believe it?!,” Mel C, aka Sporty Spice wrote. “With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful [‘Wannabe’ co-writers] Matt [Rowe] and Biff [Stannard], and my darling Spice Girls.”

