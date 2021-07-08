Cancel
Bridgeton Police Officer Charged with Civil Rights Violation

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA City of Bridgeton police officer has been indicted for offenses arising from an assault on the streets of Bridgeton, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced today. John Grier III, 49, of Cedarville, New Jersey, is charged in an indictment unsealed today with one count of violating an individual’s civil rights and one count of falsifying a record for submitting a false police report about the assault. A federal grand jury returned the sealed indictment on June 30, 2021. Grier surrendered this morning and was arraigned by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio. He was released on $50,000 bond.

