Press release, Hempstead County Library {Hope, July 8}. The Hempstead County Library proudly presents Magic Mr. Nick, taking place Friday, July 9 at 2:00pm, as part of their Tales and Tails summer. Mr. Nick, hailing from Memphis, TN, has been entertaining kids in Hope for a number of summers and continues to be a favorite each year with his themed shows. Admission is free and is open to children of all ages.