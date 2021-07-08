Smithfield – Wallace Reid Renfrow, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Born November 24, 1948 in Johnston County he was a son of the late Robie and Doris Peacock Renfrow. Wallace was a member of Praise Sanctuary church in Princeton where he served as associate pastor for over 12 years. He was a very dedicated church member who loved his church family and the Lord. He enjoyed his work and was always trying to help people. Wallace was a very compassionate man who cared for everyone. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. If you knew him, you loved him.