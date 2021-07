Some people have seen amazing parts of the world while others have seen amazing parts of Alaska. Last year my family and I had the opportunity to visit Kennicott Mine. We turned it into a fun drive, stopping along the way and enjoying the trip. My wife, daughters and I had several conversations on how creative the early miners and pioneers had to be. They did not have a hardware store down the road to quickly purchase something needed. They hauled a river boat piece by piece, along with trains, iron and just about anything else. Items one would think could NOT be hauled over land, they did. When a train came off its track, they worked quickly and efficiently and got the train running again.