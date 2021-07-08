Why payroll fraud in the DRC's education sector will be hard to fix

The Western and Central Africa (WCA) region is home to an estimated half a billion people. 40% of the population is under the age of 15, as shown by the data from the United Nations Population 2030 report, making the youth one of the greatest assets of this region. The youth population is expected to grow further.For example, Mali’s youth population is projected to see a stunning 71% increase, while Nigeria’s one is expected to increase by approximately 60% between 2015-2030. Of course, in light of these facts alone, it is critical that all WCA countries fully harness this demographic dividend to support their economic development goals. Furthermore, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and the rise of the digital economy, offer unprecedented development opportunities that did not exist before. However, even though these figures may seem promising, they can trigger significant challenges, if the governments do not accelerate their support to the youth population through enhanced opportunities for education, training and jobs.