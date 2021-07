Grade one was the time when I was first introduced and forced to take school examinations — those massive ones that took up thirty percent of my report card. That was eight years ago, but I still remember the teachers inscribing on our minds that we must do well on these tests, as they would post the results on the bulletin board for everyone to see. Despite that, I didn’t think the same. Exams do not determine a student’s ability equitably, neither does it help them in the long run; therefore, they should be abolished.