Some North Texas cities may be just weeks away from consequential redistricting decisions. This is something residents should pay careful attention to in the coming months. The U.S. Census Bureau is set to release block-level data on Aug. 16, less than a month from now. Another release of more user-friendly data will follow in September. Cities will have months to plan before districts have to be set for the spring 2023 municipal elections, but some cities are already ramping up commissions and community engagement events.