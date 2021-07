Looking to expand your on-premises compute environment to the cloud without giving away control to a cloud hyperscaler? Consider a near-cloud metal provider. Not only will you benefit from the added flexibility of a metal environment at your fingertips, but you will be able to expand and contract your environment without losing or giving up control of your most important asset — your proprietary data. Since you own and control your data, the near-cloud placement will allow you to place some compute applications in a hyperscaler (with very low latency) without having to face the issue of bringing your data back on premises again at some point. This post explores the mechanics and benefits of this type of environment, as well as the optimal use cases.