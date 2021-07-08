Group play results for Stage 5 of 2021 Call of Duty League

The final stage of online group play matches in the 2021 Call of Duty League season has begun. Stage Five will mark the last set of regular-season games played heading into the final Major of the year and, ultimately, CoD Champs 2021. That means this stage is also the last opportunity for teams to earn those highly coveted CDL Points in an effort to finish in the top eight of the standings to qualify for the end-of-season playoffs.