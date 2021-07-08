Legends of Runeterra’s latest seasonal event will feature a battle pass where players can choose to align with the Ruined or Sentinels
Riot Games has unveiled more details for its upcoming Sentinels of Light seasonal event in Legends of Runeterra. Aside from the usual cosmetics that players can expect from an LoR event, the Sentinels of Light is being paired up with a champion mini-expansion similar to the Aphelios cards released in February. Unlike the first expansion, though, this one is adding two champions into the mix: Viego and Akshan.dotesports.com
