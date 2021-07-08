Tornado Warning issued for Bertie, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Bertie; Gates; Hertford The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Eastern Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southwestern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Colerain, or 9 miles west of Ryland, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Harrellsville around 345 PM EDT. Gatesville and Cofield around 355 PM EDT. Winton around 400 PM EDT. Roduco around 405 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Goose Pond, Whites Crossroads, Tunis, Eure, Easons Crossroads, Newsome Store, Chowan Beach, Trap, Buckland and Carter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN