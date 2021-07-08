Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Central York County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Western Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bainbridge, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include York, Hershey, Elizabethtown, Palmyra, Spry, Annville, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Maytown, Grantley, Campbelltown, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Valley View, Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville, Pleasant Hill and Marietta. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 253 to 263. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 6. Interstate 81 from mile markers 80 to 94. Interstate 83 from mile markers 12 to 25. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH