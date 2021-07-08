Cancel
Iberia Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Rockefeller Wildlife Range to 7 miles south of Intracoastal City to Lydia to near Belle River. Movement was north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rainfall of one to two inches will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Morgan City, Abbeville, Catahoula, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Franklin, Carencro, St. Martinville, Patterson, Jeanerette, Berwick, Kaplan, Gueydan, Freshwater City, Forked Island, Belle River, Intracoastal City and Bayou Vista.

alerts.weather.gov

