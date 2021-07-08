Cancel
Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Opioid Drama ‘Painkiller’

By Reid Nakamura
TheWrap
 14 days ago
Netflix has set the main cast for the upcoming opioid crisis drama “Painkiller,” with Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick set to take on two of the lead roles. The drama, from director Peter Berg and “Narcos” showrunner Eric Newman, will tell the story of the opioid crisis in the U.S. Aduba will play Edie, an investigator leading the case against Purdue Pharma, while Broderick will portray Richard Sackler, scion of the billionaire Sackler family and senior executive at Purdue.

www.thewrap.com

