Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick to Star in Netflix Opioid Drama ‘Painkiller’

Michelle Monaghan is ready to pull double duty for Netflix. The actress, who previously starred in the streamer’s Messiah, will play twins in the limited series Echoes. Picked up straight to series last month, the seven-episode show is described as a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: they share two homes, two husbands, and a child but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.