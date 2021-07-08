Cancel
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Broward County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BROWARD AND SOUTH CENTRAL PALM BEACH COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT * At 337 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Coral Springs. This storm was nearly stationary. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderhill, North Lauderdale, Parkland, Godfrey Road, Broadview-Pompano Park, Loxahatchee NWR and Ramblewood East.

alerts.weather.gov

#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Inland Broward County#Inland Palm Beach County#Nws Miami
