Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys On Hard Knocks: Is It a Distraction or Opportunity?

By Kevin Gray
Posted by 
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 14 days ago

Check out the latest episode of The Gray Area here on 105.3 The Fan as I tell you about some of the biggest storylines heading into this year’s Cowboys Hard Knocks appearance

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
508
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Hard Knocks#Gray Area#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Stephen Jones Has Telling Admission On ‘Hard Knocks’ Decision

The Dallas Cowboys will be featured on this year’s edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks. It’s been a while since the Cowboys were featured on the beloved NFL docuseries show. Dallas was the featured team multiple times in the 2000s. It didn’t work out very well for the Cowboys those years, as Jerry Jones’ team failed to make postseason runs.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jets assistant Greg Knapp dies after bike accident

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was involved in a serious bicycle accident over the weekend, and reports indicate he has died. Knapp’s family confirmed on Tuesday that the 58-year-old was fighting for his life after being struck by a car while riding his bike. Chicago Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone, who was college teammates with Knapp and coached with him in Atlanta and Denver, shared the unfortunate news on Thursday that Knapp has died.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos should be glad they’re not on Hard Knocks

Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; A general view of the Denver Broncos helmet on sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports. Last week, it was revealed that the Dallas Cowboys (Lol) will be featured on...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: ESPN’s future rankings are pure, hot garbage

This offseason has been one of the more exciting ones in Chicago Bears history, solely based on the fact that general manager Ryan Pace made the splash trade to draft quarterback Justin Fields. Because the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, this was one of the biggest moves in Bears history....
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

McCarthy's Reaction & Approach To "Hard Knocks"

OXNARD, Calif. – You might say the Cowboys' selection to "Hard Knocks" was a slight surprise to head coach Mike McCarthy. "I'm just going to be honest: I about wrecked my truck when (Cowboys owner) Jerry (Jones) called me, driving through a rainstorm," McCarthy joked Wednesday. "But once I got it back on the road, I'm all in. I'm excited about it."
NFLchatsports.com

Division Links: Summer school, Hard Knocks and Jalen Hurts

Just how well will the Cowboys deal with the invasion of Hard Knocks?. The Dallas Cowboys’ inclusion in HBO’s Hard Knocks series will reap several benefits for the franchise. Certain unheralded players looking to break out into primetime spotlights will get their chance to do so, while the starlet names so many fans know and love will be able to solidify their deservedness for recognition as film crews dawn upon the Star. And then, of course, there’s the good ol’ Benjamins, dollars which Jerry Jones & Company will be netting with even more publicity for his franchise.
NFLdallassun.com

Mailbag: Extra Scrutiny From Hard Knocks

Do you think the Cowboys being featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" will put too much pressure or scrutiny on them to make it to the playoffs (or deep into the playoffs)? The two times Dallas was on theshow their record was 5-11 and 9-7. Or does it just go with the territory?- JAMES JORDAN / CONVERSE, TX.
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys 'pumped up' as training camp begins with 'Hard Knocks'

FRISCO, Texas -- On Tuesday, a portion of the Dallas Cowboys will fly to California for the start of training camp. On Wednesday, owner and general manager Jerry Jones, executive vice president Stephen Jones and coach Mike McCarthy will hold a state of the team news conference. On Thursday, the players will be on the practice field in Oxnard, California.
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Offseason Questions: Would You Ever Want To See Steelers On Hard Knocks?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books, and it ended in spectacular fashion—though the wrong kind of spectacular—in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Toledo QB Finn embraces summer of hard knocks

As the focus inside football facilities across the country turns to fall camp, let us rewind to the summer months, a time coaches often cite as a championship-building window. For the University of Toledo, a trip to Ford Field and the Mid-American Conference championship game hinges on the arm of whoever head coach Jason Candle and quarterbacks coach Robert Weiner tab as the starting quarterback.
NFLchatsports.com

Where ESPN Ranks Cardinals at QB, Roster, Drafting, Front Office, Coaching

As Seth Cox reported, ESPN recently graded the Arizona Cardinals the #22 team in their 3 Year Future Power Rankings with a score of 73.4. Thus, I thought I would piggyback on Seth’s thread with an in-depth look at how they graded the Cardinals at each of the 5 assessments and then compare and contrast the Cardinals’ grades to the grades of the NFC West Teams.
NFLchatsports.com

Should Raiders show interest in Xavien Howard trade?

It’s not very often that a talent like Miami Dolphins’ cornerback Xavien Howard could be available this late in the calendar year. But that may be the case. Michael Silver of NFL Media recently reported that the Dolphins and Howard are not in a good space these days regarding his contract and he may want to be traded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy