Dallas PD seeks burglary suspect
Dallas Police are looking for a man who broke into a store on MLK Boulevard on the morning of June 22nd. Police say he stole $18,000 worth of jewelry and other merchandise from the location.www.audacy.com
Dallas Police are looking for a man who broke into a store on MLK Boulevard on the morning of June 22nd. Police say he stole $18,000 worth of jewelry and other merchandise from the location.www.audacy.com
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.https://www.audacy.com/krld
Comments / 0