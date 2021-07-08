Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas PD seeks burglary suspect

By Steven Pickering
Posted by 
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dallas Police are looking for a man who broke into a store on MLK Boulevard on the morning of June 22nd. Police say he stole $18,000 worth of jewelry and other merchandise from the location.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Pd#Dallas Police#Video Surveillance#Burglary#Dallas Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Tattoo
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy